7 facts you may not know about maps in Minecraft

When new players first enter a Minecraft world, they will soon notice that there is no in-game map available to them. This makes it extremely hard to play the game since important locations can easily slip out of one's mind, especially if the world is nearly endless. However, Mojang has added maps as an item that can be crafted.

Here are some basic and unique facts about maps that will fascinate both newcomers to Minecraft and those who have been around for a while.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Additionally, there are several obvious facts that are particularly directed at new players.

Top 7 interesting facts about maps in Minecraft

1) Two Buried Treasure maps can mark the same chest

If two buried treasure maps generate near a single chest, both will point to the same one in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

When players traverse through oceans in Minecraft and find a shipwreck with a buried treasure map inside it, they can roam around to find the 'X' marker and loot the chest. However, if they find another shipwreck nearby with another chest map, that map will also show the same buried treasure chest, even though it has been looted.

2) Seeing maps from different dimensions (Bedrock Edition)

Minecrafters can see themselves moving forward in the Overworld map when they move into the Nether, and vice versa (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a nifty feature that can be used in Bedrock Edition. It is well known that players can travel eight blocks in the Overworld if they travel one block in the Nether. However, if they use an Overworld locator map in the Nether, they will be able to see their pointer turn red and travel through the map much faster. This way, players can know exactly where they are going in the Overworld while traveling through the Nether.

3) Marking points on the map

Banners or framed maps can be used to place markers on a live locator map in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though maps are mainly used to see where a player is going, players can also use them to mark locations on them. For example, if they want to mark their base, they can either place a standing banner near it and use (right-click) a locator map on it (Java Edition) or clone a locator map and place it on an item frame to permanently mark their own location. (Bedrock Edition).

4) Custom Map art

Players can create any artwork using various blocks and then showcase them on the Minecraft map (Image via Reddit/u/G3nt13m4n)

When players start diving into the game's community, they will learn that loads of talented players use maps to create artwork inside the game. They place loads of blocks in the area displayed on a map and use it as a canvas to see how it looks. After all the blocks are placed, the artwork will look perfect on the map, which can then be placed on an item frame for a showcase.

5) A starting map can be obtained (Bedrock Edition)

Players can choose to have a starting map in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

It is safe to say that many newcomers will feel completely lost without an in-game map feature, especially because the world of the game is extremely vast. Hence, the newer edition of the game, Bedrock Edition, provides players with a map as soon as they enter the world for the first time. This can be used to see the surrounding areas in the spawn region.

6) Woodland Mansions and ocean monument explorer maps

Woodland Mansions and Ocean Monuments can be found using explorer maps in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Woodland Mansions and Ocean Monuments are rare structures that players will most likely not find by casually roaming around the world. To facilitate the process, users can trade with cartographer villagers to obtain an explorer map.

These kinds of maps show either of the two structures. An apprentice-level villager will trade the Ocean Monument explorer map, while a Journeyman-level villager will trade the Woodland Mansion explorer map.

7) Creating Maps for different locations

Maps can be created for different locations by traveling outside the first map and then using the other one in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players generate one map but want to create a new one for a different location, they must simply travel far enough so that their pointer from the first map becomes a round dot. Once they have essentially traveled outside the first map, they can hold their second map and use it (right-click) to create a new map with a novel area.