5 best Minecraft seeds for rare structures in 2023

Due to its large and fairly active playerbase, Minecraft is considered the most-played sandbox game of all time. Part of the reason why players stick to Minecraft is because of the game's diverse world.

One of the most impressive features of Minecraft is the amazing structures that are generated naturally. However, some of these magnificent monuments are pretty rare.

However, players can use seeds to visit and explore the rare structures of Minecraft. These are codes that determine what kind of features the world generated will have. Entering these seeds when creating a new world in the game will guarantee a rare structure near spawn.

Best Minecraft seeds that have rare structures near the player's spawn point

It is worth noting that the seeds mentioned below are for version 1.19. Since many changes were made to the world generation of Minecraft in recent major updates, the same world may not be generated upon entering these seeds in older versions of the game.

1) Desert pyramid with diamonds (Seed: 2533274802396140)

A barely exposed desert pyramid (Image via Mojang)

Players who enjoy exploring the scorching deserts must try this Java Edition seed that spawns them right in front of a desert pyramid. Those who have been playing Minecraft for a while will agree that finding a desert pyramid is one of the best feelings, primarily because of the loot it may have.

There are four chests inside this rare structure, and the pyramid in this seed has diamonds and a golden apple in its chests.

2) Multiple end cities (Seed: 6484892132769788120)

Four end cities close to each other (Image via Mojang)

End cities are rare to come across and equally exciting to explore. This is because this structure can have a lot of diamonds and other valuable items, such as enchanted diamond tools.

The seed mentioned above will have four end cities close to each other at these coordinates:

-1528, 93, 104

-1590 126, 438

-1816, 128, 425

-2131, 125, 705

3) A woodland mansion and pillager outpost at spawn (Seed: 167826389359076639)

The pillager outpost looks tiny next to the mansion (Image via Mojang)

Two of the hardest-to-come-across structures in the Overworld of Minecraft are the woodland mansion and the pillager outpost. Even though both of these structures generate in different biomes, the seed mentioned above will spawn players in a world with both structures right next to each other.

What makes the world generated by this seed even more astonishing is that these two structures are at the spawn point. Both the structures are so close that the pillagers are spawned above the mansion.

The structures are surrounded by tall snowy mountains, and players can also find an entrance to the lush cave biome.

4) Four structures on top of each other (Seed: -7360672562458547898)

A tall pillager outpost above a mansion (Image via Mojang)

This Bedrock seed has one of the craziest world generations ever seen. The spawn may not look impressive, however, navigating to -783, 63, 211, Bedrock players will find an unbelievably tall outpost sitting on a woodland mansion right above an ocean monument.

There is a taiga biome village here as well, and upon exploring further downwards, a stronghold can also be located. The coordinates of these structures are -783, 63, 211.

5) Tall woodland mansion and ocean monument (Seed: 3477968804511828743)

An unusually tall mansion in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Woodland mansions are taller than the majority of structures in the game. However, the world generated by this seed in Java Edition will spawn players close to a mansion that will probably be the tallest mansion they have ever seen.

An ocean monument (Image via Mojang)

What makes this seed even better is that there is an ocean monument right in front of the mansion. For those unaware, this is a rare Overworld structure that spawns underwater. A ruined portal can also be located below the mansion at 167, 80, 88.

