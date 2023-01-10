Minecraft player creates a trippy moiré pattern using maps

Over the years, Minecraft players have discovered how to create unique map art by changing an entire region's terrain. This discovery has resulted in some exquisite works. People have even created bigger works of art by combining several in-game maps, each having different designs. Something similar was recently posted on Minecraft's Reddit page, though the map art was complex.

Redditor u/BananaRei posted a video of how they created a stunning OLED screen inside the game, which also showed changing moiré patterns when the player moved farther and closer to the map art. The art was created by making small red, blue and green squares in a single map and combining dozens of duplicates to create a massive screen.

Moiré patterns were made through this map art since the pixels on the in-game map created lines that intersected with each other as the players changed their perspective. However, the original poster simply captioned how they created an OLED screen.

Users react to Minecrafter's map art on Reddit

Creating map art is an extremely difficult and time-consuming project. Moreover, the original poster created moiré patterns with several map arts inside Minecraft. Hence, the post instantly went viral, receiving over 8000 upvotes and over a hundred comments within a day.

Although the original poster mentioned how they created an OLED screen inside the game, people were more fascinated by the patterns that formed. They quickly pointed it out in the comment section and gave links to related memes. Since few people know about moiré patterns, several comment threads discussed the phenomena.

One Redditor asked about the configuration of blocks used to create the map art. At first, the original poster could not understand the question but soon sent a visual representation of the configuration using colored square emojis. Any Minecrafter who wants to create their own map art can also use this exact configuration.

Another Redditor asked for a world download and was graciously given the map data by the original poster.

Apart from this, most comments praised the original poster and the creation. More than the map art itself, people were amazed to see the trippy moiré patterns formed as the player moved around the world. Some even mentioned how the optical illusion was hurting their brains and eyes.

Overall, the post was very well received on the Minecraft Reddit page. People discussed moire patterns at length and even discussed whether it could be called OLED. Nonetheless, they were impressed by the patterns the map art created. Even after a day since the post went live, it continues to gather upvotes and comments.

