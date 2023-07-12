How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.10 update 

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest update brings the game to version 1.20.10 with plenty of changes and features. Sneaking has been adjusted, crawling has been added as an experimental feature, and several changes to crafting recipes have been implemented to bring the title in line with its Java Edition counterpart for the foreseeable future.

As a Bedrock Edition update, version 1.20.10 is live and available for download as of July 11, 2023, on consoles, Windows 10/11, and compatible mobile devices. In many instances, the game will update to this version automatically as long as it's installed.

However, if Minecraft players need a hand with updating to the latest Bedrock update, it doesn't hurt to examine the process for each platform.

How to download and install Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.10 on all current platforms

Since Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is compatible with a vast array of platforms, the process of updating the game is a little different, depending on the device in question. Although many platforms will download the update automatically (like on consoles and mobile), unexpected issues can sometimes arise.

In this situation, players can manually instigate the update process by using the right method for their platform. This can also be done in the event that the player has turned off automatic updates for Minecraft on their hardware, giving them more control as to when they'd like to install the latest game version.

How to update to 1.20.10 on PlayStation

By default, Minecraft will update automatically as long as your PlayStation console is connected to a stable internet connection. Check your download queue to see if it hasn't done so already. Alternatively, you can perform the subsequent steps to initiate the update process. Select the game on your dashboard and press the options button. Choose to check for updates. If any are available, they'll be added to your download queue.

How to update to 1.20.10 on Xbox

Go to the "My Apps and Games" section and select Minecraft. Press the "More Options" button and select "Updates." Any applicable updates should appear in this area. Simply select them to begin the installation.

How to update to 1.20.10 for Windows 10/11 Edition

Open the Microsoft Store app, which is available by default on Windows PCs. Click the library tab at the bottom left of the window. If Minecraft has any applicable updates, they can be downloaded by clicking the small "Play" button to the right of the update's name in the listings. Alternatively, you can select "Update All" to install the update alongside any other programs you have that may need to be revised to the latest version.

How to update to 1.20.10 on Android

By default, your Android device should update Minecraft whenever it has access to the internet unless specifically instructed otherwise. Be sure to open your game app to make sure that it hasn't already been updated to 1.20.10. If the game does require an update, you'll likely receive a notification (upon opening the app) to head to the Google Play Store. Doing so will bring you to the game's store page, where you can tap the update button to install the latest game version. Alternatively, you can skip attempting to open the game and simply head to the game's store page on Google Play to press the update button. It's also possible to head to the Google Play Store, open your installed apps and games, and choose the game from a list of updates, if any are available.

How to update to 1.20.10 on iOS

Much like Android devices, iOS mobile platforms should automatically update Minecraft as long as there is a stable connection to the internet. However, you can institute a manual update in a few different ways. First, attempt to open the game and check your version. If your game isn't at 1.20.10 yet, you may receive a notification to head to the App Store to download the latest version. Do so to be brought to the store page, where you can tap the "Update" button. Alternatively, you can open the App Store and tap your profile icon. This will display your apps or games that require updates, and you can manually update Minecraft from there or choose to update all outstanding apps on your device.

How to update to 1.20.10 on Nintendo Switch

The easiest way to update the game on Switch is simply to attempt to open it while you have a connection to the internet. You should receive a notification that a new game version is available, which will then allow you to go to the Nintendo eShop and download version 1.20.10. Alternatively, if you prefer, you can simply open the eShop from your dashboard. Search "Minecraft" in the search bar, open the game's store page, and press the download/update button.

That's all there is to it! It's recommended to keep automatic updates on to avoid any version mismatching issues, but extraneous circumstances exist where players need a little more control over their updates.

Regardless, Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.10 has plenty of new changes, features, and parity tweaks, and the best way to experience them is to do so in-game.

