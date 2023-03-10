Minecraft players react to new Editor Mode in Bedrock Edition 

An Editor Mode has been introduced as part of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview. The in-house program allows fans to edit and save/export worlds, which can then be played in Bedrock Edition.

Before the debut of this tool, world editing tended to be a long-term project enacted by committed players using Minecraft's Creative Mode or mods like WorldEdit or MCEdit.

The advent of Mojang's own editing tool for Bedrock Edition has elicited a ton of delight among fans, as indicated by players on Reddit.

Yesterday, a post by user AMinecraftPerson asked the community for their reactions to Editor Mode, and players sounded off accordingly.

Minecraft Redditors voice their thoughts on Bedrock's Editor Mode

Though it's quite a complex program to get a hold of initially, many players have been bewitched by the appeal of the new Editor Mode for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The mode's various tools, as well as its ability to manipulate and dictate world settings before exporting them for later use, have likely saved a ton of time for aspiring creators.

Players on AMinecraftPerson's post remarked that they loved the functions the editor provided and hoped for a Java Edition equivalent. However, some fans pumped the brakes on the idea, as they pointed out that Mojang preferred to let the community's third-party programs and mods handle world editing instead.

As Mojang and Microsoft stated themselves, the Editor Mode is currently only available for Windows 10 Edition. It's unclear if the program will make its way to other Bedrock-compatible platforms like consoles and mobile devices.

However, the Editor Mode is in the early stages of its development, and Mojang is openly accepting feedback to improve accessibility and functionality.

Regardless, players are impressed with the initial functions that Editor Mode offers and have spoken at length about how helpful it can be in creating custom worlds and maps.

Since the Editor Mode is so new and comes as a separate installation with Bedrock's previews, many players were completely surprised that it existed at all. This certainly makes sense, as fans who aren't playing the preview or specifically inspecting its files and patch notes may have missed out on the inclusion quite easily.

Mojang may have even bigger plans for Editor Mode in the future. It might eventually be incorporated into Bedrock Edition so that players can access the mode without exiting the game at all.

Whatever the case, the early reception to Editor Mode has been incredibly positive. Hopefully, plenty of players will be able to dive into the program and create tons of custom worlds, maps, and content to share with the community. Every creation also provides helpful feedback for Mojang, so it's a win-win for both parties, to say the least.

With the 1.19.4 and 1.20 updates on the horizon, the inclusion of Editor Mode is a huge win for Mojang as it continues to develop the world's most beloved sandbox game.

It appears that 2023 will be a particularly big year for Minecraft, at least so far.

