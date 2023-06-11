How to update Minecraft Bedrock to 1.20 version on PC

Minecraft 1.20 has officially been released for all platforms, allowing players to explore the new features Mojang added with the update. With its title being “Trails and Tales,” the latest version takes one on a journey to discover new and unique plants, biomes like the cherry grove, blocks like bamboo mosaic, bamboo wood, and cherry logs. Furthermore, they can engage in activities like archaeology while feeling the wind on their face as they dash around on a camel.

While the Java Edition of the Trails and Tales update allows players to update the game directly from the Launcher itself, other platforms housing the Bedrock Edition have different steps for the download process. That being said, newer players might be unaware of this procedure.

Here’s a guide on downloading the Trails and Tales update for the PC version of Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20: Steps to download latest update on Windows

For those unaware, the game's PC version under Bedrock Edition is known as the Windows 10/11 Edition. While many prefer to use Java Edition on PC, this version of Bedrock Edition is still quite popular and adored by the community. There are three ways to download the latest update for Bedrock on PC:

1) How to download Minecraft 1.20 using the Minecraft Launcher

Follow these steps to download Minecraft 1.20 using the launcher:

Open the game's Launcher.

Once it has loaded, look for the “Minecraft for Windows” tab on the left side of the launcher.

Click on the tab.

Look for a tab on the left of the “Play” button. This indicates the launch options, deciding which game version will be launched.

Open the version list on the aforementioned tab and click on “Latest Release.”

Click on “Play” and enjoy the new update.

2) How to download Minecraft 1.20 using the Microsoft Store

Minecraft @Minecraft



Ride a camel and hatch a sniffer

Find a cherry grove and dig an archaeology site

Craft with bamboo and trim your armor



Here are the steps to downloading 1.20 using the Microsoft Store:

Navigate to the Microsoft Store.

Type the name of the game in the search bar.

Go to the game’s page.

Click on either “Install” if you haven’t installed the game on your system or “Get Updates” if you have.

Your game will be updated, and you can then launch and play.

3) How to download Minecraft 1.20 using the Xbox App

Minecraft @Minecraft One day into the Trails & Tales Update: What have you been up to? One day into the Trails & Tales Update: What have you been up to?

Follow these steps to download 1.20 using the Xbox App:

If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, head to the Xbox app.

Look up the game in the "search bar" at the top of the screen and navigate to its page.

Once on the page, click on the three dots beside the title and force the update on your copy of the game.

Wait for the download to finish, and enjoy the Trails and Tails update.

While the aforementioned methods to download the Trails and Tails update are quite simple to follow, a better alternative would be to turn on “auto-update” in the Windows Store or Xbox application. This will automatically overhaul the game as soon as an update arrives. The game's launcher is, of course, an exception here.

