How to update to Minecraft 1.20 update on all devices

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales is one of the most expansive updates in the game's history, as it adds dozens of new features to the game and tweaks several old ones. One of the best things about the Trails and Tales update is that it will be released on every platform together instead of getting drip-fed platform by platform. This means every player will have access to it as soon as it releases.

While those used to updating the game might have no problems accessing the new update, newer players may run into issues on their respective platforms. This guide will help them download and play the Trails and Tales update on their chosen platform.

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales: Steps to download the new update on each platform

The Trails and Tales update will be available on PC, consoles, and mobile devices, all of which have different methods to download and install the update. Let’s start with the steps to download it on Java Edition before moving to Bedrock Edition after it.

How to download Minecraft 1.20 on PC (Java Edition)

Navigate to the Minecraft Launcher on your personal computer, assuming that it is installed. If not, install it from the Microsoft Store or the official website of the game. Both will download the same launcher.

Once the Launcher is open, look at the column on the left and identify “Minecraft: Java Edition.” Click on it.

Regardless of whether your game is installed on your system or not, you’ll need to look at the profiles tab that lies on the left of the “PLAY” or “INSTALL” button.

Click on it, and you’ll be introduced to a bunch of installations you might have made during your time playing the game. Look around and identify “1.20” under “Latest Release” and click on it.

Hit “PLAY” or “INSTALL,” and the new update will be downloaded. Once the download is complete, you’ll be able to enjoy the Trails and Tales update.

How to download Minecraft 1.20 on PC (Bedrock Edition)

Navigate to the Minecraft Launcher, Microsoft Store, or Xbox App (for Game Pass users).

Search for “Minecraft for Windows” in the store search bar or on the left-hand side of the Launcher.

Choose “Latest Release” as you did for Java Edition if you go through the Launcher. The Microsoft Store has the option to “Get Updates” if auto-update is disabled, and Game Pass users can click on the three dots beside the gam,e’s name and update the game manually from there.

Once the updates are done, the game will probably launch automatically. If it doesn’t, hit “PLAY,” and you’re all set.

How to download Minecraft 1.20 on Android and iOS (Bedrock Edition)

Navigate to the Google Play Store or the App Store, depending on your platform.

Search for the game in the search bar on top.

If the game is installed on your device, you’ll get the option to “Update”. Otherwise, you’ll see “Install.” Follow the on-screen instructions, and you should be good.

How to download Minecraft 1.20 on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch (Bedrock Edition)

Considering auto-update or auto-download is off, you’ll have to navigate to your respective console’s store. (PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo Store, respectively)

Write the name of the game in the search bar or search via voice control if you have the option.

Download the update from the store and keep an eye on your “Downloads” section to follow its progress.

Once the download is complete, you’ll be able to launch the game and dive right into the new update on your console.

Among the new additions to the game are the camel mobs and the sniffer mobs, variants of bamboo wood like bamboo planks and bamboo mosaic, cherry logs, the entirely new cherry blossom biome, a new mechanic based on archaeology, and other stuff like hanging signs. This, however, is just scratching the surface, as age-old items like smithing tables are one of the many items that are getting visually tweaked with this update.

