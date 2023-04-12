How to make and use hanging signs in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Hanging signs are brand new items that will be added with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. These were some of the first blocks and items introduced by Mojang back in 2022 when they revealed the new update in their annual event. They are currently present in the latest snapshot version of the game for players to test and check out.

Hanging signs are great since they add a slight variation to the game. Of course, the regular signs are still present in the game and can be placed on the floor, but these signs can also be hung from blocks.

Here is everything to know about the new hanging sign block and item.

Everything to know about hanging signs in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

How to craft or obtain them in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Players can craft hanging signs using six stripped log blocks and two chains in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Since hanging signs are brand new blocks, they will be found in a brand new location that will also be added with the update. Oak and spruce hanging signs have a 1.8% chance of coming out of suspicious sand or gravel found in new trail ruin locations.

Apart from that, players can craft them with the help of six stripped log blocks and two chains. Players must place six log blocks at the bottom half of the crafting table and place two chains on the top-left and top-right slots to create hanging signs. This crafting recipe will create six hanging signs.

How to use hanging signs and three configurations to hang them

Once players craft hanging signs, they can place them on either the vertical facets of an opaque block or at the bottom of an opaque block. The moment they are placed, the sign GUI will open, allowing players to write on them before they hang.

Hanging signs are much more unique than regular signs since they can be hung in three different ways.

1) Protruding out when placed on a vertical facet of a block

Hanging sign will protrude perpendicularly when placed on a vertical facet of a block in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

When hanging signs are placed on the vertical facet of a block, they will not stick to the block like regular signs. Instead, it will protrude outward and hang on a small stick with chains.

2) Hanging normally when placed at the bottom of a block

Both chains will normally hang the sign from the bottom of a block in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

When hung from the bottom of a block, the hanging sign will simply be attached to the block with two chains as used in the crafting recipe. This is the most normal way to use the block.

3) Hanging at the bottom of a small block

The chains will combine with each other to hang the sign from a small block in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

The third and final way to hang the new block is by hanging it at the bottom of a small block, like another hanging sign or a fence. This will cause the chains to connect with each other in order to hang the sign from the small block.

