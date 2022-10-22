Minecraft Redditor shares innovative collapsed bridge design built with new hanging signs

New hanging signs were recently released in the latest Minecraft snapshots and beta preview versions. This is part of the upcoming 1.20 update that Mojang announced during a recent Minecraft Live event. In addition to these blocks, many other features have been released under the experimental section. Although the beta versions were released just a day ago, players are already coming up with unique ways to use them.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/choptop84' posted a picture of a collapsed chain and plank bridge made up of hanging signs. This was a brilliant implementation and use of these blocks, even though they are primarily used for writing. Based on the image, the straight chain variant of hanging signs was perfect for this build.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's unique collapsing bridge made with hanging signs

The majority of the Minecraft community is excitedly talking about the newest features revealed by Mojang and how they were introduced in the latest beta versions. Fans are excited about the arrival of the upcoming 1.20 update and what it has to offer. Therefore, posts like this which show a unique implementation of new blocks are highly popular on the Minecraft subreddit. In just one day, the post received over three thousand upvotes and several comments.

Most of them simply appreciated how the original poster thought of turning hanging signs into a collapsed bridge. If these blocks are stacked below each other, it does resemble a bridge made up of planks and chains, with many Redditors appreciating the keen creative eye of the original poster.

A few users stated how they were expecting the community to come up with great innovative designs like this one right after the beta versions were released, revealing the game's new features. Furthermore, they also discussed how the bridge could be improved upon by adding or changing the design. Some didn't like how the ends of the bridge looked too bulky with full wooden planks.

Surprisingly, there were loads of Redditors talking about different games, TV shows, and even films where similar types of bridges are seen. A collapsed bridge is quite a common generation that many games could have. They mentioned certain video games such as Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls 3. TV shows and films like Road Runner and Indiana Jones were also mentioned.

In general, this innovative way of using the new hanging sign was highly appreciated by the Minecraft community on Reddit as many are still flocking to the post and reacting to it. Since hanging signs looked rather unique during their reveal, these kinds of creative builds were to be expected.

Features that were released with latest Minecraft snapshot and beta previews

Many players still might not know that the new 1.20 update features are out on the latest snapshot and beta preview. However, these features are only available behind the experimental section. They can be toggled on by either enabling the data pack (Java Edition) or by toggling the 'Next Major Update' settings in the world (Bedrock Edition).

Additions like camels, hanging signs, chiseled bookshelves, and bamboo blocks were introduced into the latest beta versions. As time goes by, Mojang will release more features and add them to future snapshots.

