How to get Coast armor trim in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft 1.20 comes with many new blocks, items, structures, biomes, mobs, etc. Armor trims were one of the coolest items brought by the Trails and Tales update. These allow you to customize your armor parts by adding designs to them. This way, you can flaunt your armor even more on servers and in screenshots. There are a total of 16 armor trims in the game, all found in different structures and from different mobs.

Out of all armor trims, the one called Coast is the simplest one to find. Even beginners who have recently started their journey in the sandbox title can obtain it. Here is a simple way to find the new item.

Steps to find coast armor trim in Minecraft 1.20

1) Items needed

You will mainly need a boat and respiration-enchanted armor, if possible, in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

First, you must understand that you must take several dives underwater to find the item. Hence, you must craft a boat to venture out in the open waters for several hours.

Since you will be diving quite a lot, respiration enchantment on a helmet will greatly help as it will increase your breath when you are underwater. Another useful item is potion of night vision, which allows you to see underwater terrain and structures easily.

Also, remember, if you are playing in an old world, you must travel far and wide to load new chunks where all the novel features will start generating.

2) Find shipwrecks

Coast armor trim can be found in shipwrecks as chest loot in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

The coast armor trim smithing template can only be found in shipwrecks as chest loot. Hence, you will have to boat for a while, find new chunks, and then start searching for shipwrecks. Here, the night vision potion will come in handy, allowing you to spot them easily.

Once a shipwreck is found, you can take a dive and search for any and all chests in search of coast armor trim.

Remember, all the chests in a shipwreck only have a 16.7% chance of having a coast armor trim. Hence, you might have to explore quite a lot before you find one. Nonetheless, it is one of the easiest ones to find.

Duplicating coast armor trim and its uses

Cobblestone can be used to duplicate coast armor trim in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Once you obtain one coast armor trim, you can duplicate it so you do not have to search for another one. It can be duplicated by crafting it with seven diamonds and one cobblestone block. Those who have ample diamonds in their possession will have no issues crafting several of these armor trims.

The smithing table can be used to combine it with an armor part. Remember to use any earth material like iron, diamond, gold, lapis lazuli, redstone, nether quartz, netherite, etc., to change the color of the design applied to the armor part.

