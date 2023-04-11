7 best armor trims in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

With the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, Mojang is introducing a brand new item called armor trim. This item allows players to customize their armor. One usually dons armor parts whenever they play the game. Hence, this particular feature will be used quite a lot to show off their design. A total of 16 armor trims are coming with the 1.20 update, giving players ample options to choose from.

Furthermore, they can even mix and match different armor trims on various armor parts, creating hundreds of distinct combinations. Here are some of the best armor trims arriving in the next installment of the game.

Vex, Coast, Sentry, and four other great armor trims coming in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

1) Vex armor trim

Vex armor trim looks like a vex mob in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Vex armor trim has one of the best designs since it looks like a combination of Vex and Evoker mob textures. The helmet looks like it has the eyes of a Vex, while the chest plates, leggings, and boots have one line down the middle, looking like an Evoker's robe. The vex armor trim can be found in the Woodland Mansion as chest loot.

2) Coast

Coast armor trim in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

If players want a clean design without any extra lines and shapes, they can use the coast armor trim. It creates some clean lines across each armor part, giving them a subtle design. Coast is the simplest armor trim that players can find. As the name suggests, this is a coastal and water-related armor trim. Hence, it can be found in shipwrecks.

3) Rib armor trim

Rib armor trim in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Rib is another unique armor trim that adds a distinct design to armor parts. As the name suggests, it creates horizontal lines on the side of each armor part, lending it the look of a rib cage. It is also one of the most intriguing armor trims, with nothing but horizontal lines. Since it is inspired by wither skeletons, it can be found in Nether Fortresses as chest loot.

4) Silence

Silence armor trim has the most complex design in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Silence armor trim was added by Mojang a few weeks after the first set of armor trims was introduced in a snapshot. This is arguably the most detailed and complex armor trim in terms of design. Its aesthetic has different shades of color and fills almost 50% of the armor. This armor trim can be found in Ancient City as chest loot.

5) Eye armor trim

Eye armor trim has designs that look like eyes in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Eye armor trim also has a fascinating design, especially on helmets and chest plates. The helmet has two eyes on it, while the chest plate has a large circle that also looks like an eye. The leggings and boots have a normal design. This particular armor trim can be found in strongholds as chest loot.

6) Sentry

Sentry armor trim in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Sentry is another unique armor trim that has a 4x4 pixel diamond-shaped design on chest plates and leggings. The helmet has one straight line down the middle, while the boots have a thick horizontal line. This can also be considered one of the cleanest armor designs. Sentry armor trim can be found in Pillager Outposts as chest loot.

7) Wild armor trim

Wild armor trim in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Wild is another basic clean armor trim that has a great design for almost all armor parts. The best design is that of the chest plate, with L-shaped lines on the sleeve and a V-shaped design on the chest. This armor trim can be found in Jungle Temples as chest loot.

