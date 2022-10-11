5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for strongholds in 2022

In Minecraft, strongholds are generated structures that consist of multiple rooms. Most notable, of course, is the End portal area, where players can place Eyes of Ender to enter the End dimension.

Strongholds are distributed differently between editions of Minecraft. Java strongholds are spread out over a radius, while Bedrock ones can generate more loosely. This makes finding strongholds in close proximity an easier job in Bedrock.

Regardless, if players are searching for strongholds, they can use world generation seeds to give them a good starting position. There are many version 1.19 seeds that can help players find a stronghold easily.

Below, readers can find some excellent seeds to quickly access a stronghold and all that they contain.

5005 (Bedrock), 45543, and 3 other great seeds for strongholds after Minecraft's The Wild Update

1) -5840684118707769939 (Java)

This seed's stronghold is remarkably small (Image via u/IDiqI/Reddit)

Although it takes some time to find this Minecraft seed's stronghold, it is remarkably small compared to its counterparts.

In Java Edition, the structure is located at (X: 10,132, Y: -32, Z: 9,349), according to Redditor IDiqI. Since the stronghold is so small, it should be easier to navigate for newer players or those who dislike the hassle of normal labyrinthine strongholds.

The size of the stronghold should also minimize danger when it comes to hostile mobs.

2) -2135836821937050197 (Java)

Quick access to a stronghold, villages, and an ancient city are all at play in this world seed (Image via u/Jereaux/Reddit)

When it comes to diversity in Java Edition, this Minecraft seed can be tough to beat.

Players begin on a large island with various biomes available. A stronghold can easily be found at (X: 1,460, Z: -844). Even more intriguingly, players can locate an ancient city structure visible from the surface at (X: 1,400, Y: -51, Z: -552).

The large island also sports great proximity to villages for those willing to make the trip. The nearest coordinates for the villages are (X: 1,664, Z: -336), (X: 1,760, Z: -1,520), and (X: 2,256, Z: -1,296).

3) 5005 (Bedrock)

The nearest village to spawn holds a stronghold right beneath it (Image via Chunkbase)

Posted by Minecraft Redditor MillHall78, this world seed has a very accessible stronghold located beneath the closest village to spawn. The coordinates of the nearest village in the savannah are (X: 200, Z: -888) in Bedrock Edition. The stronghold is buried directly beneath the village, so all players need to do is dig downwards or find a nearby staircase.

Unfortunately, Minecraft: Java Edition players won't be able to find the stronghold in the same location. This is because Java strongholds aren't meant to generate underneath villages.

4) 45543

The 400-block distance between spawn and the nearest stronghold (Image via u/manngamania/Reddit)

It's rare for Minecraft: Java Edition seeds to have such close proximity to strongholds, and this seed bucks the trend.

Players begin in a desert but can take a short jaunt to (X: -1,276, Z: 324) to find a stronghold. Even better, fans can stop at a desert village for supplies at (X: -976, Z: 240).

For some extra exploration, players can head to (X: -1,240, Z: 248) to find a ruined Nether portal and (X: -1,224, Z: 152) for a desert pyramid. Each of these structures should provide solid loot, though the pyramid's traps will need to be disabled first.

5) 6168669096356993368 (Bedrock)

This survival island has just about everything a Minecraft player might need from a spawn area (Image via u/crackedMagnet/Reddit)

Likely one of the best survival island seeds for Minecraft Bedrock 1.19, this spawn island is a fantastic starting point.

Without ever leaving the island's confines, players will be able to find a village at (X: 88, Z: -1,016) with a stronghold buried directly beneath it. If they're feeling extra adventurous and love a little danger, there's even an ancient city located at (X: 104, Y: -51, Z: -1,048).

For a little extra loot, players can head to the far side of the island at (X: 232, Z: -1,048) to locate a ruined Nether portal that should have a free loot chest close to it.

