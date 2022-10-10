Top 5 rarest structures in Minecraft 1.19 (2022)

Minecraft 1.19 is filled with naturally generated structures, and while some spawn special mobs, others are completely abandoned. However, each structure tells something about the game's underlying and mysterious story. Though the developers have never revealed anything about the actual storyline, players constantly speculate and discuss it.

Amongst these Minecraft 1.19 structures, some are extremely difficult to find. Explorers either need unique maps or items to find them. Since they are rare, players get loads of good loot once they find these structures. The rarity also depends on how far a player is from that particular structure since they can also be lucky and spawn near one.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are other structures that are quite rare as well.

Minecraft 1.19: 5 rarest structures in 2022

5) Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansion spawns Vindicators and Evokers in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Woodland Mansion is one of the rarest structures in the game. These are massive buildings that only generate in a Dark Oak Forest biome. It is filled with Evokers, Vindicators, and other hostile mobs, making it an extremely dangerous structure to explore.

Players must get an explorer map where the structure will be marked to find one. They can obtain this map from a cartographer villager. However, gamers can also stumble upon the structure if they're lucky enough.

4) Swamp Huts

Swamp huts are surprisingly rare in the game (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Even though swamp huts might seem like a common structure, they are surprisingly rare in a world. These are small wooden huts generating over water in a Swamp biome. It is home to a Witch mob that lives with a black cat. The hut will also have a crafting table and a cauldron.

This is a special structure where Witches will keep spawning, allowing players to create a Witch farm if they want.

3) Fossils in Overworld

Fossils are scarce in the Overworld (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Fossils are extremely rare structures, especially those generated in the Overworld. These generate deep underground below Desert, Swamp, and Mangrove Swamp biomes. It has a chance to generate in one of every 64 chunks. These fossils have four different variants based on different heads and spines.

They are made of bone blocks, with coal and diamond ore blocks occasionally generating between the hollow areas.

2) Stronghold

Stronghold is extremely important to find in order to complete Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Strongholds are among the oldest and rarest structures to find in the game. These are essential for players to find since they can generate an End Portal. Though explorers can come across the structure without any aid if they're lucky, Strongholds are usually found with the eye of enders.

To find the structure, players need to throw the eye of ender and follow the direction it floats towards. After a while, the eye of ender will go under the surface, hinting that the structure is right underneath the player. It is also a dangerous structure to explore since it is filled with hostile mobs.

1) Ancient City

Many players haven't found an Ancient City yet in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Ancient City is the newest structure added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Even months after the update's release, many players haven't found their first Ancient City structure in their worlds. Hence, it can be considered one of the rarest in the game.

It is the largest underground structure, with loads of smaller buildings filled with chests. The Ancient City is also the scariest place to explore as it is infected with sculk blocks that can summon the terrifying Warden.

