Top 5 things to look for in a Minecraft seed

Every Minecraft world that is created is special and unique. No two worlds are exactly the same unless they have the same seed.

Seeds are a set of special characters (usually numbers) that are linked to each world in Minecraft. When players create a world, the game randomly generates a world with a random seed.

Over the years, there have been entire sub-communities in the playerbase that discuss and find unique seeds that spawn players in extremely lucky or bizarre locations.

Many websites are dedicated to automatically generating a map of the world if a player enters any seed. Usually, players look for specific structures or biomes that they want to visit without traveling too far.

Ranking Ancient Cities, Shipwrecks, and 3 other things that players should look for in a Minecraft seed

5) Mangrove Swamps

A Mangrove Swamp is a brand new biome in the game (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove Swamps are new biomes that were added to Minecraft with The Wild Update. Even though the biomes came out several months ago, there must be many players who are still searching for them.

Players can look for a seed that spawns them inside a mangrove swamp or at least near one. The new mud blocks and white frogs surrounded by dense mangrove trees are fun to witness and interact with.

4) Ancient Cities

An Ancient City is a relatively rare structure to find in the game (Image via Mojang)

Ancient Cities are new additions to Minecraft but can be quite difficult to find. Players might find the Deep Dark biome easily, but Ancient Cities are rarer.

Players can search for seeds that spawn them closer to Ancient Cities. These structures are spooky and dangerous due to the presence of sculk shriekers and sensors that can summon the Warden. However, if players are cautious and loot chests carefully, they will be rewarded with some of the best loot items in the game.

3) Buried Treasure

Buried treasure chests give players loads of useful items to get a headstart in the game (Image via Mojang)

Many players aim to speedrun Minecraft by finding a seed that has some key structures closer to them. One of these structures is a buried treasure.

There are certain tricks to find buried treasure without a map, though shipwrecks normally spawn a few hundred blocks away from one. These can contain precious loot, which gives speedrunners a good headstart. Hence, players can look for buried treasure when finding a seed to play in.

2) Shipwreck

Shipwrecks are brilliant structures to find in a seed (Image via Mojang)

Similar to buried treasures, shipwrecks are also extremely useful for speedrunners.

Though normal players might only loot the chests, speedrunners can also get wood blocks that give them a huge headstart. They can later take the buried treasure map if the structure generates it and find some more precious items.

1) Village

A village is arguably the best structure to find in a seed (Image via Mojang)

A village is the best structure to find in a Minecraft seed since it gives players a lot of resources like food, wood, iron, and even emeralds.

Speedrunners are always looking for a village seed so they can quickly head to the Nether. Even for non-speedrunners, a village is a great starting point since they can collect resources and have instant access to trading villagers, beds, food, and more.

The village is a great place to start a Minecraft world for both speedrunners and beginners.

