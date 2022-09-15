7 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for Ancient Cities in 2022

Many players would agree that The Wild Update was an extension of the two-part Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update released last year. The Wild Update introduced Deep Dark Caves, the game's third cave biome that was teased back in 2020, with many players happy to finally enjoy Deep Dark Caves and their creepy interiors.

Currently, exploring Deep Dark Caves has to be the most terrifying experience in the entire game. When it comes to horror in Minecraft, very few other biomes come to mind. If the Deep Dark Cave isn’t enough, the ambience and mysterious nature of an Ancient City will definitely give new players goosebumps.

Fortunately, Mojang has made Ancient Cities and Deep Dark Caves extremely rare to find in the Overworld. Players interested in seeing these biomes and perhaps even battling the infamous Warden can use seeds to specifically create a world with an Ancient City in it.

Best Minecraft Ancient City seeds

7) Ancient City under Woodland Mansion (Seed: 27989392284679975)

Ancient City and Woodland Mansion (Image via Mojang)

The Ancient City and Woodland Mansion are two of the rarest structures in Minecraft. This Java Edition seed features both structures in the same location. The Woodland Mansion is located at X: 248 Z: -1816, whereas the Ancient City generates at X: 232 Y: -51 Z: -1,704. Players can further explore Deep Dark Cave biomes in this seed to find more Ancient Cities.

6) Eight Ancient Cities (Seed: 8126108589823969116)

Ancient Cities are rare structures that generally spawn pretty far from each other. However, in this particular Bedrock seed, players can discover eight Ancient Cities within a 1000-block radius from the spawn point. The closest Ancient City is at X: -184 Y: -51 Z: 88. Players can use a seed map tool to find more Ancient Cities in it.

5) 'Ancient Civilization' (Seed: 4868416438819794580)

Ancient City seed (Image via Seed Map)

This Bedrock seed features an absurd number of ancient cities. Some players might just call it an entire 'Ancient Civilization' instead of an Ancient City. Going north-east from the spawn point, players will find a massive chain of Deep Dark Caves stretching for over 2000 blocks. Within this cave system, players will discover over 15 Ancient Cities.

4) Aesthetic Ancient City (Seed: -7695604630540454913)

Although Ancient Cities and Deep Dark Caves are generally terrifying, players can always make them pleasant to look at by using shaders. Minecraft Redditor u/HugeDragoon discovered a beautiful Ancient City seed in Java Edition, with a Portal that has lava flowing out of it. Players can also find two exposed amethyst geodes around this Ancient City at X: 200 Y: -51 Z: 920.

3) Ancient City with Stronghold (Seed: -684242485498803759)

In Minecraft, structures can sometimes generate at the exact location. This Java seed features a Stronghold generated right above an Ancient City. Players can find the Stronghold at X: 4,708 Z: -1,148. Digging beneath this Stronghold will drop the player right into an Ancient City. Although the location is far from the spawn, players interested in rare structure generation will certainly like it.

2) Lots of Ancient Cities (Seed: 5146159088207717555)

Many Ancient Cities (Image via Seed Map)

This seed features many Ancient Cities near spawn points in both Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition. In both Java and Bedrock Edition, the nearest Ancient City is at X: -728 Y: -51 Z: -168. More Ancient Cities are generated towards the north and west. Players will also be able to find multiple villages around the spawn point.

1) Triple villages and Ancient City at spawn (Seed: 396763)

This Minecraft Bedrock boasts an amazing spawn point. Right off spawn, players will have access to three villages, with the nearest one at X: 56 Z: 136. Interested users can find more villages by going north or west.

As for the Ancient City, it is located to the south of the spawn point. Players will have to dig at X: 88 Z: 456 to enter the Ancient City. A second City can be found at X: 456 Y: -51 Z: 488.

