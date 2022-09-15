7 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds with villages at spawn

The basic aspects of Minecraft, like crop farming, are often complemented by the game's more complex features, such as villages, villagers, and their professions.

Villages are one of the best ways for players in new worlds to get gear, iron, and food. They are also important for late-game players because villager trading provides them with access to mending books and other items.

Due to the importance of villages, having easy access to them at all points throughout the game is essential. Detailed below are seven seeds that will give players quick access to villages as well as plenty of other important structures and features.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Mushroom Monument (-1206126118508760969) and 6 other great Minecraft 1.19 seeds for spawn villages

1) Shipwreck spawn

The chunk map based on the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: 3918676307367147077

Plains Village: -496, 384

Plains Village: -320, 880

Snowy Village: 608, 576

Taiga Village: 848, 304

Plains biome: 704,-704

Plains village: -1008, -1952

This Minecraft seed spawns players on the coast of a large ocean, which contains more than 30 different shipwrecks and over half a dozen ocean monuments.

There is a large mushroom island in the center of the ocean, with smaller mushroom islands to the side, perfect for building a base without fear of hostile mobs.

Additionally, players can find plenty of villages near spawn that they can loot for gear and food. They can also locate many buried treasures and shipwrecks for even more loot.

2) Good badlands

The chunk map based on the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: 4211524794645728502

Desert village: -784, -992

Desert village: -720, -528

Desert village: -384, -240

Desert village: -144, -864

Desert village: 272, -480

Plains village: 256, -944

Savannah Village: 384, 240

This seed spawns Minecraft players on the edge of a massive badlands biome, which makes up the coast of a large ocean.

The ocean is more than four thousand blocks big, with a plethora of shipwrecks and several ocean monuments.

There are also more than half a dozen villages, all within 800 blocks of spawn. Five ruined portals can be found near the villages.

3) Mushroom Monument

The chunk map based on the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: -1206126118508760969

Plains village: 1152, -1040

Plains village: 1088, -1232

Taiga village: -1856, -1008

Plains village: -832, 896

Plains village: 224, 1296

Plains village: -528, 1296

Plains village: -864, 1648

Plains village: -352, 1824

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a beachside forest biome adjacent to a large ocean.

The ocean has an archipelago of mushroom islands, which players can use as their main base of operations. It also contains six ocean monuments, making this seed great for those who like the look of prismarine. The biome also has more than two dozen shipwrecks.

This seed has plenty of villages for players to loot. However, they are a bit farther away from spawn than the villages found on other seeds on this list.

4) Freezing spawn

The chunk map based on the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: -5224658538943565064

Taiga village: -256, 128

Taiga Village: -288, -512

Taiga Village: 96, -752

Plains Village: 336, -512

Snowy Village: 144, 144

Plains Village: 640, 112

Pillager outpost: 368, -944

Taiga village: 544, -1056

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a large snowy taiga biome that is surrounded by other snowy and cold biomes.

There are several villages in each cardinal direction from spawn. There is also a witch hut in a swamp to the east, where players can make a witch farm for great drops like gunpowder, redstone, sugar, glowstone, and bottles.

To the north of spawn, players can find a pillager outpost and even more villages in the sprawling taigas. These pillagers should provide access to a crossbow in the off chance that players prefer them over the game’s traditional bows.

5) Split Decision

The woodland mansion found on the seed (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

The seed is: -4104128986164017451

Plains Village: 352, -464

Plains Village: -1232, 224

Plains Village: -992, 368

Pillager Outpost: -656, 1264

Plains Village: -304, 1280

Plains Village: 640, 208

Woodland Mansion: 1720, 616

In this Minecraft seed, players will find plains, swamps, and windswept hills to the west of spawn. The plains in this direction contain two different villages and a ruined portal.

To the south, players can find a combination of forest biomes that will eventually give way to a plains biome. The plains biome also contains a village and a pillager outpost.

Players will come across three ruined portals to the east. They will also encounter a plains village and a dark oak forest that contains one of the game’s most rare structures: a woodland mansion.

To the north, players will find small inland seas containing a total of seven shipwrecks and an equal number of buried treasures. There is also a pillager outpost and village between the two seas.

6) Double Temples, Triple Apples

The mostly buried desert temple found on the seed near spawn (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

The seed is: 2743148320029645557

Desert Temple: -872, -376

Desert Temple: -1448, -344

Ancient City: 824, 616

Ancient City: 1256, 632

Ancient City: -1432, -968

Village: 0, 368

Village: -224, -480

Village: 800, -720

Village: 32, -768

Village: 1280, 880

Village: -1408, 48

Basement Igloo: 872, 1640

This Minecraft seed spawns players at the crossroads of a desert-badlands biome and a forest.

Players will find several mountains, dark oak forests, and jungles to the east, with a large savannah located even further. To the south, they will find colder biomes where there is a basement igloo.

The large badlands and desert combination area has two different desert temples, which contain a total of three golden apples. There are also several villages near spawn, where players can find a lot of food and loot.

7) Ancient Cityscape

A jungle temple within a bamboo forest found near spawn on the seed (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

The seed is: -6346846722201564002

Ancient City: 152, 568

Ancient City: -360, 568

Ancient City: -584, 840

Ancient City: -552, 1192

Ancient City: -184, 1624

Ancient City: -600, 1768

Ancient City: -1144, 504

Ancient City: -1288, 600

Ancient City: -1064, 872

Ancient City: -1448, 808

Ancient City: -1080, -536

Ancient City: -1512, -328

Ancient City: -1672, -152

Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408

Village: 96, 1344

Village: 16, 1696

Village: -960, 1456

Village: -1248, -352

Village: -400, -1248

Village: -832, -1312

Village: -1072, -1008

Village: -1536, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648

Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a mixture of bamboo jungles, sparse jungles, and jungle biomes.

Players will find a small badlands biome to the east. To the west, they will encounter birch forests, oak forests, dark oak forests, and plains.

There are also more than a dozen mountain biomes near spawn, many of which have ancient cities underneath them. The number of ancient cities stands at more than a dozen, which should give players more than enough of the new 1.19 loot to last.

Additionally, there are eight different villages near spawn, where players can get iron, tools, and food. A woodland mansion is also located close to spawn.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh