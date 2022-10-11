5 best world generation mods for Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft is one of the few games that can run third-party mods without any hiccups. If players have experienced the vanilla version and want something new and different, mods are the way to go. Some mods drastically overhaul the game, while others simply improve performance to squeeze more FPS out of it.

The world generation in Minecraft is a huge deal since the game is known for exploration. However, players can get bored of the same biomes and types of generation, even though Mojang continuously adds new features. This is where world generation mods come into the picture. Some of them offer new biomes, while others change entire realms.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other world generation mods that are worth checking out.

BetterNether, Oh The Biomes You'll Go, and 3 other great world generation mods for Minecraft

1) BetterEnd

This mod completely changes how End realm looks in the game (Image via CurseForge)

The End is arguably the most boring Minecraft realm to explore. There have been no updates to the realm for years, and players are yearning for something new.

BetterEnd is a brilliant mod to solve this issue, as it completely changes the realm, adding loads of new biomes, structures, and mobs. Each biome has its own atmosphere and set of resources.

As Mojang ignores the End realm, BetterEnd is becoming one of the most popular mods in the community.

2) BetterNether

Players will not even recognize the realm after installing BetterNether for the game (Image via CurseForge)

The Nether realm received a major update a few years ago. However, it quickly became boring as players became more attracted to the Overworld after the Caves and Cliffs updates.

BetterNether can change the entire Nether realm to give it a new look. With dozens of new biomes, structures, mobs, plants, blocks, and items, the Nether will become unrecognizable in a good way. This mod is compatible with the newest version of the game.

3) Repurposed Structures

This mod changes the existing structures in the game (Image via CurseForge)

Apart from biomes and terrain, players can also get bored of the same structures generated in every world.

Repurposed Structures mod essentially adds new variants of the same structures present in the game. Additionally, it adds special modifications to vanilla structures. For example, explorers can find more types of villages, mansions, Overworld cities, etc.

4) Oh The Biomes You'll Go

New Skyris Highlands biome from this Minecraft mod (Image via CurseForge)

After playing Minecraft for a long time, players might get bored of the same biomes that generate in every world. Even though Mojang constantly adds new biomes to the game, it can never be enough for a regular player.

Oh The Biomes You'll Go mod adds over 80 biomes to the game at once, giving explorers a heap of new content at once. All these biomes have new blocks and terrain generation. Some of them are natural, while others pack magical features.

This mod not only alters the Overworld biomes but also changes the Nether and End realms.

5) Biomes O' Plenty

Another brilliant mod that adds loads of biomes to the game (Image via CurseForge)

Biomes O' Plenty is arguably the most famous mod for changing the world generation. It is a straight competitor to Oh The Biomes You'll Go since it also focuses on offering players unique kinds of biomes. However, it is far ahead in terms of downloads and overall popularity, both among casual players and the modding community.

This mod has even been used by many modders to create immersive modpacks for the game. Although it does not add biomes to the End realm, it is still considered a great mod.

