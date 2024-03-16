How to get flow armor trim in Minecraft

Mojang Studios recently introduced a new armor trim smithing template named Flow that will soon be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update. Armor trims allow you to add different designs to any armor part. The developers added several armor trims to the game in the 1.20 update and are expanding the list in the next major installment by connecting armor trims to the new trial chambers structure.

Here is how you can find and use the flow armor trim in Minecraft.

Ways to get and use flow armor trim in Minecraft

Steps to obtain flow armor trim in Minecraft

The flow armor trim can only be found in vaults present in trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

Find a trial chamber

As mentioned above, the new flow armor trim is connected to trial chambers. Hence, you must first find the new structure in a world. Trial chambers generate underground in the Overworld, anywhere between Y level 0 and -40. At least one trial chamber is generated in every 32x32 chunk radius.

Find trial keys and open every vault block

Trial keys are items that can be obtained from trial spawners, entrance chests, and corridor pots. These keys will help you unlock the new vault block to collect valuable loot. One of these vaults will have a 25% chance of giving you a flow armor trim.

How to use and duplicate the flow armor trim in Minecraft

Armor trim can be applied to armor through a smithing table and duplicated through diamonds and specific items (Image via Mojang Studios)

Use flow armor trim on armor parts

Once you obtain the flow armor trim, you can apply it to any armor part you want. The method is fairly simple as you will need a smithing table, the armor trim itself, an armor part, and a specific item to add color to the design. You can color the armor trim with the help of iron ingot, diamond, emerald, lapis lazuli, netherite, copper ingot, amethyst shard, gold ingot, nether quartz, and redstone dust.

Once all three of these items are placed on the smithing table, you will get a custom-designed armor part. The flow armor trim adds a lot of spiral designs to the armor, which is a clear design language of the breeze mob.

Duplicate flow armor trim

If you want to get more of the new armor trim without heading into trial chambers repeatedly, you can duplicate them using diamonds and breeze rods. Breeze rods are new items dropped by the breeze mob when they are killed. One breeze mob can drop anywhere between one to eight breeze rods.

As shown in the picture above, you can duplicate the Minecraft armor trim by placing items in a specific configuration.