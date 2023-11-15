How to get Host armor trim in Minecraft

In Minecraft, an armor trim can be applied to a player's armor to design it. There are several armor trims with unique patterns found in different locations. You must use a smithing table and any earth mineral to apply the trim to the armor.

Host is one of the armor trims you can obtain, and this article will guide you to obtaining its smithing template in Minecraft.

Steps to obtain Host armor trim in Minecraft

1) Find a trail ruins structure

You must first find a trail ruin in Minecraft to have a chance to get Host armor trim (Image via Mojang)

First and foremost, you must find trail ruins to acquire the Host armor trim. It's not found anywhere else in the game apart from the buried ancient structure. You must gather a few items, blocks, and mobs to explore the world and find the armor trim.

You also must craft the new brush tool since the armor trim will only be found inside the new suspicious gravel block in the trail ruins. Next, you must get a horse to navigate through the in-game world because trail ruins are primarily concealed underground, with a few blocks of terracotta and gravel sticking out on the surface. So, to easily identify them, you must travel low to the ground.

Biomes like taiga, snowy taiga, old-growth birch forest, old-growth taiga, and jungles are typically where trail ruins are generated. They can also be situated close to rivers, aquifers, or oceans. Therefore, you must be alert for any odd-looking terracotta or gravel block that sticks out in any area.

2) Find and brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins

Brush away suspicious gravel blocks to find host armor trim in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Digging through the new structure will reveal gravel blocks that are slightly different in texture; these will be the new suspicious gravel blocks. Keep an eye out for these and gently brush them to reveal any loot concealed within them.

Host armor trim has only a meager 8.3% chance of being inside these blocks. Thus, you might need to locate and excavate several trail ruins before finding the exact armor trim. Once you obtain it, it's easy to reproduce the armor trim using one terracotta block and seven diamonds on a crafting table.

Host armor trim design in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After obtaining the armor trim, it can be used on a smithing table with any earth mineral like diamond, iron, redstone, emerald, and lapis lazuli. The host armor trim applies several horizontal line designs to armor parts.