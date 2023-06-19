How to find Wild armor trim in Minecraft 1.20?

The Minecraft 1.20 update has brought a lot of fresh features to the age-old sandbox title. It consists of new blocks, items, biomes, mobs, advancements, optimizations, and more. Among all of them, armor trims are highly preferred additions to come through. These can be applied to any armor part to add different designs to it.

Some armor trims are easy to find, while others are quite difficult. One of the more difficult variants to source is called Wild. Though the structure in which it is found is not too dangerous, finding one can be quite tricky. Hence, here is a guide on how to obtain the Wild armor trim in Minecraft 1.20.

Steps to find Wild armor trim in Minecraft 1.20

1) Find a jungle temple in a jungle biome

First, you must find a jungle temple that generate in jungle biomes in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

First, you must know that the Wild armor trim is found inside jungle temples, which are located in jungle biomes. Hence, you must venture out into the world to find such an area and the structure hidden between thick and tall vegetation.

Remember, if you are playing in an old world and have explored it extensively, you will have to travel quite far to load new chunks that will generate all the new features, even items inside chests. On the other hand, if it is a new world, any jungle temple will have a chance of generating the new armor trim.

Jungle biomes are usually found near humid regions. They can generate energy near forests, swamps, and oceans.

2) Fight hostile mobs and deactivate traps in the jungle temple

Deactivate all traps in the jungle temple to safely reach the chests in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Once you find a jungle temple, you must enter and defeat any and all hostile mobs located in it. Once they are dead, place several torches to prevent any more from spawning.

Be careful while entering the basement of the temple, as there are a few traps that will start shooting arrows at you. You can either try to deactivate the mechanism by trying and testing the lever combination on one side of the basement, or simply and carefully cut the strings that are attached to it.

Once the traps are deactivated, you can easily search through the treasure chests. They will have a 33.3% chance of having two Wild armor trims.

You will notice only one chest inside the temple; however, there is another secret one with better loot just behind the lever system that stores all the redstone contraptions. Make sure to loot that second secret chest as well.

3) How to duplicate and use Wild armor trim

Wild armor trim can be duplicated using diamonds and mossy cobblestone in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you obtain a Wild armor trim, you can duplicate it by using seven diamonds and a mossy cobblestone with it. This will allow you to craft more of it without wasting time to find more.

To use the armor trim, you must use a smithing table on which the new item, any armor part, and an earth mineral can be placed to color it.

