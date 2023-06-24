How to find Wayfinder armor trim in Minecraft

Mojang recently released the Minecraft 1.20 update, packing plenty of new features like blocks, items, biomes, structures, mobs, etc. Armor trims are one of many unique items added with the new installment. It can be applied to any armor part to design it with different patterns. This will drastically change how you flaunt your armor parts since you will now have different designs on them.

Mojang added these items in two phases, with the second one coming along the archeology features. One of the armor trims is called Wayfinder, which is part of archeology.

Steps to find Wayfinder armor trim in Minecraft

1) Preparation before finding Wayfinder armor trim

Be prepared to head out in order to find Wayfinder armor trim in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you must gather a few items, blocks, and mobs to explore the world and find the new Wayfinder armor trim. You need to craft the new brush tool.

This is because the armor trim will only be found inside the new suspicious gravel block in the new Trail Ruins structures. These blocks can be brushed away to reveal the item inside.

Next, you must have a horse to travel around the in-game world. This is because Trail Ruins are mostly hidden underground, with a few terracotta and gravel blocks protruding out on the surface. Hence, you must travel low to the ground to spot them easily.

You can also take a bed with you to sleep at night. This is optional since you can also travel through the night, but several hostile mobs will keep obstructing the search.

2) Search for Trail Ruins

An exposed Trail Ruin, depicting its size and layout in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Trail Ruins usually generate in biomes like taiga, snowy taiga, old-growth taiga, old-growth birch forest, and jungles. These structures could be located near rivers, aquifers, or oceans, wholly underground or underwater.

Hence, you must keep your eyes peeled for any out-of-place terracotta or gravel block protruding in any region.

3) Brush away suspicious gravel blocks

Trail Ruins are uncommon structures in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once digging through the new structure, keep an eye out for gravel blocks that are slightly different in texture, which will essentially be the new suspicious gravel blocks. Brush them carefully to reveal the item hidden inside them.

Wayfinder armor trim is a treasure item with only an 8.3% chance of generating inside these blocks. Hence, you might have to find and dig several Trail Ruins before finding one.

After you obtain one, you can quickly duplicate the armor trim with seven diamonds and one terracotta block.

