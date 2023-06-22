Trail Ruins in Minecraft: Where to find, loot table, and more

Trail Ruins are brand-new structures that can be found in Minecraft. They were added with the recent 1.20 Trails and Tales update, which includes loads of new features for players to explore. One of these features is the long-awaited archeology update that allows explorers to locate excavation sites and find random items by brushing away blocks.

However, this particular feature has been delayed quite a bit since it was announced back in 2020. Finally, with the latest update, players can explore the new Trail Ruins.

All about Trail Ruins in Minecraft

How to find Trail Ruins in Minecraft

Trail Ruins are mostly hidden underground, with only a few blocks protruding out on the surface in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Trail Ruins are structures that generate in biomes like taiga, snowy taiga, old-growth taiga, old-growth birch forest, and jungles. They could be located near rivers, aquifers, or oceans and are completely underground or underwater.

Hence, those who want to find one should avoid flying around the world with an elytra, as they are somewhat difficult to spot. The best method is to get on a horse and travel around the world.

What to expect from Trail Ruins in Minecraft

Players can brush away suspicious gravel blocks to find all kinds of items in Trail Ruins in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Trail Ruins have a small tip of the entire structure protruding out. They consist of various brick blocks, terracotta, glazed terracotta, cobblestone, stone, gravel, dirt, etc. This, of course, hints at an ancient civilization that used to live in this world.

While exploring Trail Ruins, players will come across new suspicious gravel blocks. These blocks will contain all kinds of random items that players can obtain by brushing them away.

Here is a complete loot table for Trail Ruins, which consists of items found inside suspicious gravel that generate in the structure:

Blue, Light Blue, Orange, White, and Yellow Dyes - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Brick - 4.4% (JE) 7% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 7% (BE) Brown, Green, Purple, and Red Candles - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Emerald - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Wheat - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Wooden Hoe - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Beetroot Seeds - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Blue, Light Blue, Magenta, Pink, Purple Red, and Yellow stained glass pane - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Coal - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Dead Bush - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Flower Pot - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Lead - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Oak and Hanging Sign - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) String - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Wheat Seeds - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Gold Nugget - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Burn Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Danger Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Friend Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Heart Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Heartbreak Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Howl Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Sheaf Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Music Disc (Relic) - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Host Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

A brush tool is the main item that players must craft before heading into Trail Ruins since it is the only tool through which they can obtain any valuables from the structure.

Poll : 0 votes