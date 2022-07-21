All types of bricks in Minecraft 1.19 update, ranked

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, bricks are frequently used as building blocks for bases and other structures. The sandbox game is known for the freedom it gives the players to build almost anything. There are loads of blocks for players to choose from, and they construct a completely customized build. Brick blocks are one of the most used blocks in builds since they provide reinforcement to the structure and also look esthetically pleasing and realistic.

There are several types of brick blocks in the game, from normal clay bricks to red nether bricks made from mysterious items found in the Nether. Though there are several variants like cracked or infested brick blocks, this list shows all the normal and chiseled brick blocks since they are more often used by players for construction.

Every type of brick block in the Minecraft 1.19 update, ranked

12) End stone bricks

End Stone bricks (Image via Mojang)

This brick block is made by combining four end stone blocks that generate in the End realm and can also be found in End Cities. They are slightly yellow in color and have lines indicating individual bricks.

11) Polished blackstone bricks

Polished Blackstone bricks (Image via Mojang)

This brick block is made by combining four polished blackstone blocks. This is the primary building block for the Bastion Remnants structure in the Nether. They are nearly black in color with a few dark gray areas. This block also has individual brick lines on it.

10) Chiseled Nether bricks

Chiseled Nether bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This is a special variant of the normal nether brick block. It can only be crafted by combining two nether brick slabs or through a stonecutter. It has a unique skeleton face in the middle with a normal nether brick design on the borders.

9) Quartz bricks

Quartz bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This brick block can be crafted by combining four normal blocks of quartz. Quartz blocks are always great for building structures due to their smooth texture and white color. The brick block will have very light lines indicating individual bricks.

8) Chiseled stone block

Chiseled stone bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This is a special variant of a normal stone block. It can be crafted by combining two stone brick slabs or converting a stone brick into a chiseled one through a stonecutter. It has a unique design with a square in the middle, followed by an outline of a square around it.

7) Prismarine brick block

Prismarine bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Since all versions of prismarine blocks are amazing for building, prismarine brick blocks are frequently used in structures as well. A single prismarine block can be crafted by combining nine prismarine shards. Alternatively, they can also be mined from an Ocean Monument. It has an upside down tuning fork design with light teal color.

6) Nether bricks

Nether bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This brick block is the primary block used in nether fortresses and can be crafted by combining four nether brick items that can be obtained by smelting netherrack. They are dark red in color and have smaller bricks stacked on each other for their texture.

5) Red Nether bricks

Red Nether bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This is a variant of nether bricks and has a different crafting process. Two nether brick blocks must be combined with two nether warts to obtain red nether bricks. These are brighter versions of standard nether bricks and are excellent for a red-themed build.

4) Mud bricks

Mud bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

These are brand new brick blocks added with The Wild Update. This can be crafted by combining four packed mud blocks. Packed mud blocks can be obtained by combining normal mud with wheat. It is light brown and has a similar brick design to that of normal stones or deepslate bricks.

3) Bricks

Standard bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

These are standard brick blocks made from clay. Clay balls can be smelted into normal brick items that can later be combined to obtain brick blocks. These are reddish in color with a texture of slim bricks stacked on each other. They look identical to brick walls constructed in real life.

2) Stone bricks

Stone bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

These are standard stone brick blocks that can be crafted by combining four stone blocks. They are naturally found in Strongholds, Ocean Ruins, and Igloo bases. These are some of the most easily accessible blocks since players always mine stone early on in the game.

1) Deepslate bricks

Deeplslate bricks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Deepslate blocks were first introduced in the 1.17 version of the game and were an instant hit. Players can use dark gray deepslate brick blocks to construct structures. These brick blocks can be crafted by combining four polished deepslate blocks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

