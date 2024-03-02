How to get snout armor trim in Minecraft

The snout armor trim in Minecraft is certainly very unique. Minecraft has gone through a lot of changes, and most of them have been positive ones. With the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, the game is getting a ton of new features, mobs, and blocks.

Armor trim is one such pleasant addition that allows you to customize your armor and stand out from the rest. The only problem with armor trim is that they are very rare, and you can get specific trims in certain places. So, where can you find the snout armor trim in Minecraft? Let’s find out.

Snout armor trim in Minecraft

The hint for where to find the snout armor trim in Minecraft can be found in its name. Piglins have snouts, and the place where you can find a lot of piglins is the fiery nether. But where exactly in the nether? The nether is a large place and searching the entire nether is not going to make finding the smithing template easy.

Thankfully, the snout armor trim can be found in bastion remnants. Just like finding an ocean monument or desert temple, the bastion remnant is a randomly generated structure that looks like a desolate castle. These places are quite dangerous as they are filled with piglins and piglin brutes.

To get the snout armor trim in Minecraft, find one of these structures in Minecraft, infiltrate the place, and look for chests. The chests contain various types of loot, from music discs and snout banner patterns to the snout armor trim. Once obtained, you can duplicate it by putting the armor trim on the crafting table and adding seven diamonds and one Blackstone.

This will give you two armor trims. You can make as many copies as you want, given you have the diamonds to spare.

You can then head over to the smithing table and place the snout armor trim on the first space, the armor piece (any piece you want the trim to be applied to), and then another metal such as diamond, gold, copper, netherite, or emerald to apply it.

The snout armor trim in Minecraft, along with all the other armor trim templates, is a great way of customizing your armor and standing out from the crowd. While getting the snout armor trim can be tough, as the nether can be punishing, collecting all the armor trims in Minecraft is a challenge in itself.