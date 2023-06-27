How to find Dune armor trim in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales is finally available on all platforms. Unlike the last few major updates, it does not bring any substantial world-generation changes to the game but includes a few unexpected cosmetic features, a new Overworld biome, and much more. One of the most prominent cosmetic features in this patch is armor customization.

The armor customization feature allows players to apply certain patterns to their armor items to make them stand out. There are various patterns one can apply, and they are determined by a new item.

Locating the dune armor trim in Minecraft 1.20

A smithing template is a brand-new item introduced with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update. It is a rare and uncraftable item that can be utilized to customize all four armor wearables.

List of armor trim smithing templates

The Minecraft 1.20 update introduces 16 armor trim templates to the game, each featuring a unique pattern.

Here is a list of all available armor trim smithing templates:

Coast armor trim

Dune armor trim

Eye armor trim

Rib armor trim

Sentry armor trim

Snout armor trim

Spire armor trim

Vex armor trim

Ward armor trim

Wild armor trim

Silence armor trim

Tide armor trim

Wayfinder armor trim

Shaper armor trim

Host armor trim

Raiser armor trim

All these templates are uncraftable, and players will discover the majority of them in loot chests found in various structures. Additionally, certain armor trims can only be obtained by brushing suspicious sand and gravel blocks.

Where to find the dune armor trim

Dune armor trim applied on diamond armor (Image via Mojang)

The dune armor trim can be obtained from loot chests. Though the chances of finding it are low, players may find one in the chests of desert temples.

For those who may not know, desert temples are highly rewarding structures in the game. Each temple contains four loot chests that may hold valuable items such as diamonds, enchanted books, and golden apples.

A desert temple in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To find a desert temple, players must diligently search and explore desert biomes. It is advised to slightly increase the render distance to have a broader view of the vast and uniform deserts. The orange terracotta used in desert temples stands out and makes them easier to spot from a distance.

Entering desert temples requires caution, as each one is rigged with a TNT trap. Activating the trap will result in both the player dying and the loot chests exploding.

Inside the desert temple (Image via Mojang)

To prevent an explosion, players should be aware that the pressure plate, which triggers the TNT blocks, is situated directly beneath the blue terracotta.

By digging in alternative areas, players can safely navigate the lower sections of the temple without activating the trap and causing an explosion.

