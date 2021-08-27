What can you find inside desert temples in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, there are several generated structures. Villages, Pillager Outposts, Ruined Portals, Desert Temples and more. The desert temple is considered by many to be the best one and it's easy to see why.

In a desert, they're fairly easy to find with the orange blocks on the side that stick out on the sandy landscape. They're not too difficult to get into and the trap inside is pretty easily avoidable.

They also have really good loot, making them a highly sought after structure for Minecraft players. Here's everything that can be found in a desert temple.

Loot available in Minecraft desert temples

Minecraft Desert Temples spawn in deserts and will generally be mostly above ground. Sometimes they're hidden a bit, but they're still one of the easiest generated structures to find.

They're marked by the orange blocks on the outside and they always have two towers on the outside and a smaller building on the inside.

The inside of the desert temple does have a trap, but it is fairly easy to avoid (Image via Minecraft

Inside the temple are four chests. There is also a pressure plate in the center of the hole, which triggers the TNT underneath. Avoiding and then breaking that plate will prevent the TNT from exploding. Every so often there won't be any chests, but it is extremely rare.

In the four chests, there can be a pretty wide variety of items. Here's each item and its spawn rate.

Bone- 70.8%

Rotten flesh- 70.8%

Gunpowder- 59%

Sand 59%

String 59%

Spider eye- 28.7%

Enchanted book- 23.5%

Saddle- 23.5%

Golden apple- 23.5%

Gold ingot- 18%

Iron ingot- 18%

Emerald- 18%

Iron horse armor- 18%

Golden horse armor- 12.3%

Diamond- 6.3%

Diamond horse armor- 6.3%

Enchanted golden apple- 2.6%

The loot available in Desert Temples rivals almost any structure in Minecraft. It's also easier to find and more common than other structures, making it one of the best places to go in Minecraft.

