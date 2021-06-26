Minecraft is known for its blocky texture, and players love it. Within Minecraft, there are over 100 different types of blocks. Players typically go for rarer and better looking blocks .

However, it's easy to overlook other blocks that are very common. Most players grab common blocks right at the beginning of the game, and as they progress, they find there is no need for the blocks any longer.

Listed below are the top 5 most common blocks in Minecraft!

Most Common Blocks in Minecraft

5) Gravel

Image via Reddit

Gravel is a block that's found both on the surface, underwater and underground. Gravel is one of the few blocks that are subject to gravity, meaning that if a player places them above a ravine, for example, the gravel will fall until it lands on a solid surface.

Gravel might appear annoying to lots of players, as it can unexpectedly drop out of nowhere, but it does have its uses. There's a chance when players dig up gravel that it drops a piece of flint.

4) Sand

Image via Minecraft

Just like gravel, sand is another block that is subject to gravity. It is a very common block, as it's found in most underwater biomes, near bodies of water and in desert biomes, which can span to be thousands of blocks wide.

Sand can be very useful in crafting sand blocks. If players place sand in a furnace, it will smelt blocks of glass.

3) Wood

Image via Reddit

Wood is another common block, and is a necessity for players. Without wood in Minecraft, players can't make tools they need to mine and fight. There are currently six different wood variants in Minecraft.

Wood comes in many different forms: wood blocks, stripped wood and wooden planks, which are generally used for decoration in players homes and other builds!

2) Cobblestone

Image via Minecraft

When players go to mine stone in Minecraft, they obtain cobblestone. Cobblestone is a very common block, as stone is seen almost everywhere in Minecraft. Cobblestone is a popular stone to use in builds, as it is so easily obtained.

Cobblestone can be used to craft stone slabs, stone swords, axes, pickaxes and shovels.

1) Dirt

Image via Lifewire

When players spawn into Minecraft, the majority of the time, dirt will be the first thing the players see and collect. Dirt can be found in almost every biome in Minecraft, and usually make up the first few levels of the ground until it mostly becomes stone.

Unfortunately, dirt cannot be used to make anything, but it can be very useful for building blocks to get to higher places or down to deeper places if needed.

Edited by Gautham Balaji