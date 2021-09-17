NPCs in Minecraft Education Edition: Everything you need to know

Minecraft: Education Edition is a free version of Minecraft for students and teachers who have an Office 365 account. It's an educational version of Minecraft that prioritizes learning.

There's chemistry, math and other subjects that have been put to great use. It is very different from the standard Minecraft game, including having NPCs. Here's everything you need to know about them.

Complete guide to Minecraft Education Edition NPCs

According to Minecraft, "NPCs are humanoid characters in Minecraft that can be used to provide ambiance, fun interactions and communications related to lessons, directions or dialog." NPCs in Education Edition are the creation of the players.

The goal of these NPCs is to allow players to experience and learn about programming and coding these types of parts of the game. Education Edition isn't solely about teaching chemistry or history, but also about gaming and the industry there.

An NPC spawns looking similar to the standard Minecraft villager (Image via Minecraft)

To create NPCs, players can open their inventory (type E) and add a Spawn Egg to their inventory. Spawn Eggs can be used to place an NPC. To program this NPC, players will need to right-click on the NPC to open up the customization screen. From there, players can customize the NPC's name, color, displayed text, and more.

Players can then add URLs and other special commands in the NPC's Advanced Settings. This menu can be re-accessed repeatedly by World Builder to further edit the NPC.

The NPC's name will remain visible from a distance, even through walls, like in most games. When an Operator or non-World Builder right-clicks on an NPC, they will see the displayed text that was intended to come with the Minecraft: Education Edition NPC.

NPCs do not come naturally in Minecraft: Education Edition. They are an option for players who wish to learn more about coding and adding them to games in general.

