Why are night vision potions so important in Minecraft?

Night vision potion is a magical liquid in Minecraft that enables players to see everything in the dark easily. When players enter the game's vast world, they will start progressing quickly and will mine deep and dark caves to find valuable resources and become stronger. However, caves can be extremely dark and unpredictable, making it difficult to traverse and find things. This is where night vision comes into play.

Vision potions help players in various situations. These magical liquids can be easily made on a brewing stand. However, players need to find Blaze rods and Nether warts to brew almost any magical liquid, and these items can be difficult to obtain as they are found in the dangerous Nether Fortress. Once players get all the items, they should make some night vision potions and keep them handy at all times.

Why is the night vision potion so useful in Minecraft?

How to make the magical liquid

If players want to make a particular elixir, they must have a brewing stand, blaze powder, nether warts, water bottles, and a golden carrot. First, players will need to make an awkward potion, which is the base for all other liquids. This can be done by brewing nether wart in a water bottle. Once done, players can then brew a golden carrot into the liquid to obtain the elixir.

Where can this be used?

It can be used to scan huge caves for structures (Image via Minecraft)

One of the main uses of this magical liquid is in caves. With the latest Caves and Cliffs update part 2, Mojang has drastically changed how the caves generate in the game. They are much bigger and deeper than before, giving players a lot of room to discover new blocks and structures. Even though new glow lichens illuminate the caves slightly, they are still quite dark and unpredictable.

When players drink the potion, they will have a night vision status effect that enables them to see all the dark places normally. This essentially lights up all the blocks and entities that were previously in the dark without increasing the actual client light level of the area.

Spot hostile mobs and valuable ores easily (Image via Minecraft)

This way, players can scan huge dark caves and easily spot structures, valuable ores, and even hostile mobs. With the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update, the magical liquid will become even more important as players will have to deal with the darkness effect in the new Deep Dark Biome. If players have the potion, they will be able to counter the new dangerous effect to some extent and survive the Warden.

