How to farm nether warts in Minecraft (2022)

Nether warts are a unique kind of fungus in Minecraft. These are rare types of fungus that can only be found in the hellish realm, Nether. When players venture deep into the realm, there is a chance to find these growing in different structures. This is quite essential for players as it enables them to brew potions.

If players want to progress further and become stronger in the game, they will have to farm these items simply because they are essential for brewing potions. Even if they are rare to find, there is a way for players to grow them in any realm with the help of a specific block.

Steps to farm nether warts in Minecraft (2022)

Although there are several ways to make a completely automatic farm for these items, players can create a normal farm and manually get loads of them. Here is a step-by-step guide on how players can farm these fungus:

1) Find them in the realm

Nether warts growing in a fortress (Image via Minecraft)

Players will first need to go to the Nether and find Nether Fortress or Bastion Remnant structures. These occasionally generate in the hellish realm and are filled with dangerous, hostile mobs.

These fungus are more susceptible to grow in fortresses, although they can also be found in bastions. These usually generate on either side of a staircase in a fortress, whereas in bastions, these occasionally generate in courtyards. Once found, they can be collected simply by breaking them with anything.

2) Get soul sand

Soul sand valley (Image via Minecraft)

When players find nether warts, they will notice that the fungus grows on the soul sand. These fungus can only grow on one particular block. Hence, this is the next item players must gather. These can be found in a Nether biome called soul sand valley. Players can shovel these sand blocks. Remember not to get soul soil blocks, as the fungus won't be able to grow on them.

3) Create a farm

Grow them anywhere with soul sand (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have both these items, they can head back to the overworld, where they can easily make the farm. Players will need to place soul sand blocks and place the fungus on them. The farming process will start and overtime, they will grow. A fully grown fungus can give 2-4 nether warts.

Players can make this simple farm or create a redstone contraption that automatically breaks and stores them in a chest.

Nether wart is one of the most important items for a player as it is an essential part of brewing potions. The fungus combined with the water bottle makes an awkward potion, the base of all other magical potions.

Edited by Srijan Sen