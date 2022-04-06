Top 5 Minecraft potions to use against boss mobs

In Minecraft, there are certain potions that can help players defeat the terrifying boss mobs in the game. Currently, the Ender Dragon and Wither are the two major boss mobs in the game. These two are quite different from each other, as one needs to be found and fought in another realm, and the other can be summoned anywhere at any moment.

The main takeaway regarding these mobs is that they are immune to any status effect in the game. This means that almost none of the potions work on them. Players must always brew these liquids accordingly while keeping this in mind. Despite this, they can make several magical liquids that can help them survive in several situations.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best Minecraft potions to use against boss mobs

5) Swiftness

Swiftness (Image via Minecraft)

While not the most useful status effect players can have during a big fight, it can give them an edge over their opponent. Swiftness essentially makes players much faster while sprinting. Along with this, they can jump higher as well.

If players are sustaining heavy damage and need to evade the fight to regroup, they can use this to run away faster. It will also help players dodge attacks coming from both the boss mobs.

4) Slow Falling

Slow falling (Image via Minecraft)

When players are fighting the Ender Dragon after destroying all the End Crystals, they need to go head-on and melee attack the dragon when it perches down.

However, players may be thrown up high in the sky from the dragon's enormous wings that constantly flap about. This is where slow falling can save them as it enables players to fall at a slow pace and prevents them from taking any fall damage.

3) Strength

Strength (Image via Minecraft)

In almost any big fight, a strength potion can be of great help to players if they are on the offense and are attacking with their melee weapons. Both the Ender Dragon and Wither are much stronger than regular players, hence an enhancement for melee attacks is always welcome.

2) Regeneration

Regeneration (Image via Minecraft)

When players fight these terrifying mobs, they are bound to lose their health or even die. There are several ways to regenerate health, including using regeneration potions.

This helps players replenish their health for a brief amount of time even if their hunger bar is not full. If players run out of food or need a quick boost, they can use this to their advantage.

1) Healing

Healing (Image via Minecraft)

Healing potions are some of the most basic yet useful magical liquids in the game that can be used while fighting boss mobs. It simply replenishes a few hearts of health after being consumed.

Survival and keeping hearts intact is the most important factor in the game, hence this is arguably the best magical liquid players can keep on hand. While fighting Withers, players can also throw this at the mob to deal damage, as the Withers come under the category of an undead mob.

