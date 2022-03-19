Top 5 situations to use the Potion of Swiftness in Minecraft

There are many ways players can gain an advantage in Minecraft. Potions are a great way for players to gain a short-term effect that can benefit them (or hinder them depending on the potion).

The Potion of Swiftness allows the player to run faster without consuming additional hunger. This item has a short duration but can be used in certain situations. Here are five ways players can use this potion.

Top 5 situations for players to use the Potion of Swiftness in Minecraft

Players can create Potions of Swiftness at a brewing stand. Creating a Potion of Swiftness (3:00) requires one bottle of water, one nether wart, and one sugar.

Players should first place the bottle of water into one of the bottle slots at the bottom of the brewing stand and place a nether wart in the top box. Wait for it to fill up, and then do the same thing with the sugar. The potion is now brewed.

1) Traveling long distances

Players can use the swiftness potions to traverse long distances faster (Image via Minecraft)

When a player drinks a Potion of Swiftness or gains the speed effect, they can move 20% faster for each rank of speed. There are two levels of swiftness potions, so a player can gain a max of 40% movement speed by consuming them.

When a player needs to travel long distances, any way of increasing their speed can benefit them, and this potion is no exception to that rule.

2) Escaping from danger

A quick boost of speed can help players escape from a dangerous situation (Image via Minecraft)

Of course, just like when a player needs to travel long distances, putting more distance between themselves and an enemy can be the best way to survive sometimes.

When players can run away fast, they can avoid a fight that may not be beneficial or even save their lives if things aren't going their way. Saving a few for an emergency may not be a terrible idea.

3) Closing the gap

Quickly closing the gap on certain enemies can make some fights a lot easier (Image via Minecraft)

Sometimes, being the first one to strike can be the difference between winning and losing. If players need to close the gap quickly against a ranged mob or even anything they want to quickly put down, gaining a speed boost can help.

By rushing at certain enemies or players, they can catch them off guard or defenseless and will have a better chance of success.

4) Win a race

Swiftness potions can give players an edge over the competition, but be warned when cheating (Image via Minecraft)

It may be a dirty tactic, but when playing with friends, they can challenge them to a race and consume the potion. This will cause them to run much faster and give them an advantage.

For even better effects, players should consider creating some traps too, which can be a great way to troll their friends, as long as they don't mind the favor being returned to them at some point in the future.

5) Unlocking achievements

There are four achievements tied to potions. The Local Brewery achievement can be earned by brewing a potion. The Husbandry achievement is earned by consuming everything that can be consumed. A Furious Cocktail achievement is harder to earn by having every potion effect at once.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha