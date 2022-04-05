Ranking all the potions in Minecraft

Potions are magical liquids in Minecraft that players can use in various situations. They can use them by drinking or by throwing the bottle to splash its liquid on an entity or an area. Some of them have a positive impact and can be directly used by the player, whereas some have a negative impact and should be used on opponents.

Players can brew these liquids using a brewing stand made with blaze rods and cobblestone. Brewing is an extensive system in the game where players can make a total of 15 different types of potions with different powers.

Each of them requires a different type of item to be made. They can be enhanced with glowstone dust and the duration of the effect can be increased with redstone dust.

All of the 15 potions in Minecraft ranked

15) Leaping

This can be brewed by combining a rabbit's foot with an awkward potion. Rabbit's foot is rarely dropped by a rabbit upon death. This potion enables players to jump higher than usual. With enhanced potion, players can jump two blocks high without any fall damage.

14) Poison

This can be brewed by combining a spider eye with an awkward potion. Spider eye can be obtained by killing spiders. This can be thrown at opponents to poison them. Players can make a splash or a lingering potion of poison to throw at mobs.

13) Invisibility

This can be brewed by combining a fermented spider eye with a night vision potion. Fermented spider eyes can be crafted by combining sugar with spider eye. This enables players to vanish completely to mobs or players. However, the amount of armor worn by them will increase the detection strength of mobs.

12) Swiftness

This can be brewed by combining sugar with an awkward potion. Sugar can be simply crafted with sugarcane crops. This enhances the player's ability to jump and sprint by 20% and 40%, respectively, when the liquid is enhanced.

11) Slow Falling

This can be brewed by combining phantom membranes with awkward potion. Phantom membranes can be obtained by killing phantoms. Phantoms are flying hostile mobs that usually spawn when players don't sleep in-game. This potion enables players to fall slowly and not take any fall damage when landing.

10) Slowness

This can be brewed by combining fermented spider eye with swiftness potion. This essentially slows down the player or any other entity affected by it. Players can throw it to slow down their opponents.

9) Turtle Master

This can be brewed by combining turtle shells with awkward potions. Turtle shells are hard-to-get items as they are made from scutes dropped from baby turtles after growing into adults. This potion is special as it applies a resistance effect that helps players deal with heavy attacks, but puts a slowness effect as well.

8) Weakness

This can be brewed by combining fermented spider eye with awkward potion. This essentially weakens any opponent and reduces the overall attacking damage that they can deal. This potion can also be used on a zombie villager along with golden apple to cure them and get discounted trades.

7) Water breathing

This can be brewed by combining puffer fish with awkward potions. Puffer fish are neutral mobs that can be found in warm ocean biomes.This potion enables players to breathe underwater for a few minutes without losing any bubbles in the breath bar.

6) Night Vision

This can be brewed by combining golden carrots with awkward potions. Golden carrots can be crafted by combining carrots with golden nuggets. This potion enables players to see clearly in pitch dark areas.

5) Strength

This can be brewed by combining blaze powder with awkward potions. Blaze powder is also an essential item for brewing all potions as it acts as a fuel. This potion essentially increases the melee attack damage by 2 and a half hearts or 4 hearts depending on the liquid level.

4) Fire resistance

This can be brewed by combining magma cream with awkward potions. Magma cream is obtained by killing magma cubes in Nether. This potion completely prevents players from taking any damage when they are burning from fire or from lava.

3) Regeneration

This can be brewed by combining ghast tears with awkward potions. Ghast tears are obtained by killing ghasts in Nether. This potion enables players to replenish their health every few seconds. The efficiency of the regeneration depends on the level of the liquid.

2) Harming

This is one of the best ways to harm opponents in the game. This can be brewed by combining fermented spider eyes with healing potions. This can be thrown towards any opponent to instantly deal damage. The level of damage dealt depends on the level of the liquid.

1) Healing

This can be brewed by combining glistening melon slices with awkward potions. Glistening melon slices can be crafted by combining melon slices with golden nuggets. Players can use this to instantly gain a few hearts worth of health. It is one of the most useful liquids while fighting dangerous mobs or other players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

