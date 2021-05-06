Phantom Membrane is a common drop from Minecraft Phantoms. These mobs spawn at night after a few daylight cycles. Players will typically see phantoms spawn in the rain and during storms.

A Phantom will burn until it despawns. This is a feature that is typically found in most mobs that spawn at night, such as Zombies.

When a Phantom attacks a player, they will dive down onto their target from the sky, hit the player, and fly back up to strike again. Players and tamed wolves can attack Phantoms until they despawn and collect the Phantom Membrane an XP.

A tamed cat is also capable of bringing players a Phantom Membrane if it is left to wonder at night. The cat can bring back Phantom Membrane as a good morning gift to the player. The item that the cat brings home is dropped near the player's bed for players to pick up when they get out of bed.

What can players do with phantom membrane in Minecraft?

Phantom mob Image via Mojang

Once a player has gathered Phantom Membrane in Minecraft, they can do a couple of different things with it. Phantom Membrane can be used to either repair an Elytra or be used at a brewing stand to make a potion of slow falling.

Phantom Membrane can also be used to brew potions at a brewing stand. Players will need to brew a base potion such as awkward potions before using the Phantom Membrane as an ingredient. Adding Phantom Membrane will turn an awkward potion into a potion of slow falling.

A potion of slow falling that is only made with the Phantom Membrane will last one minute and 30 seconds. However, a player can add Redstone dust to the potion to make it last for four minutes.

Players that use Elytras in Minecraft can use a piece of Phantom Membrane to repair their equipment. Elytras are used by players to glide without going into creative mode.

It is found as loot in Minecraft end cities and cannot be crafted by players. However, an Elytra can be repaired using either a second damaged Elytra or Phantom Membrane using an anvil. One piece of Phantom Membrane will restore 25 percent of an Elytra in Minecraft.

This means that a player in Minecraft will need two pieces of Phantom Membrane to prepare an Elytra at half health.