What are the uses of a brewing stand in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a number of fun and educational activities that can be performed by players. These include making use of the game’s mechanics and some other processes. Examples can be mining, crafting, building, smelting, and more. However, one activity that is prone to be missed by players is brewing.

Brewing is the process of making potions. These potions affect any player who consumes them in various ways, depending on the status effect of that potion. Three types of potions can be found within the game: regular potions, which are just called “potions,” lingering potions, and splash potions.

This article will list every use of the brewing stand in the game.

What can players achieve with a brewing stand in Minecraft?

The uses of brewing stands are threefold and are listed below:

1) Brewing potions

A brewing stand serves as the workbench on which potions are brewed. This is done by taking specific ingredients and placing them in specific slots or holders within the stand itself. A brewing stand can be accessed by pressing the “use” key on it. As a fuel source, the block requires blaze powder, one piece of which can brew 20 batches of potions.

2) Profession

Almost every workbench block in Minecraft has a villager profession associated with it. In the case of brewing stands, they serve as the job site block of the cleric villager. As mentioned above, clerics are usually found inside the “church” structure in villages. Brewing stands are found at the base of a ladder that leads to the top of the church building.

Just like any other job site block, brewing stands can be used to change the profession of employed villagers or give jobs to unemployed villagers. The player must remove the current job site block of an employed villager before placing down a brewing stand. This will allow them to take over the block and change their profession to a cleric.

3) Light source

While the light from this block is almost negligible, it can be interesting to note that the brewing stand emits a light level of 1. This can be helpful in extremely dark situations, especially when a player hasn’t set their brightness to “bright.”

Where to find brewing stands in Minecraft

Brewing stands can primarily be found in three major structures within the game. The first and most common is in a village. Brewing stands generate inside the “church” buildings in villages.

The second place where brewing stands generate is in the basement of igloos. Finally, players can also find a brewing stand inside end ships, containing two Instant Health II potions inside their potion slots or “holders,” as the Minecraft Wiki describes them.

