What do fermented spider eyes do in Minecraft 1.18?

Basic spider eyes may not seem all that helpful in Minecraft, but fermenting them opens up a host of new options when used in the brewing stand.

By adding a brown mushroom and some sugar to a spider eye in the crafting menu, Minecraft players can immediately create fermented spider eyes without worrying about a pesky fermentation process that exists in the real world.

Once obtained, players can use fermented spider eyes as a brewing ingredient in order to make a few different potions. In particular, fermented spider eyes are a core ingredient in brewing three different potions that negatively affect their targets, and one that provides a helpful effect.

Minecraft: All fermented Spider Eye recipes

Brewing a potion of invisibility (Image via Mojang)

Overall, fermented spider eyes are primarily useful for brewing harmful potions or potions of invisibility. In total, these spider eyes are used to create potions of weakness, harming, slowness, and invisibility. Although all of these recipes require the fermented spider eye, the eye must be brewed into different ingredients in order to receive the necessary potions.

Below, Minecraft players can find the full list of recipes that include fermented spider eyes:

Potion of Weakness - Fermented spider eye + water bottle

- Fermented spider eye + water bottle Potion of Slowness - Fermented spider eye + potion of poison or potion of healing

- Fermented spider eye + potion of poison or potion of healing Potion of Harming - Fermented spider eye + potion of swiftness or potion of leaping

- Fermented spider eye + potion of swiftness or potion of leaping Potion of Invisibility - Fermented spider eye + potion of night vision

Compared to traditional brewing ingredients, fermented spider eyes in Minecraft possess the ability to "corrupt" existing potions into other forms. This is why spider eyes are capable of being added to existing potions and forming them into new creations.

Though this capability isn't exclusive to fermented spider eyes, it's important to remember when players need a specific potion and they have a different one that could potentially be corrupted.

Brewing is quite complex compared to many aspects of gameplay, so it's vital for players to be aware of what ingredients produce which potions. Potions can be incredibly helpful for players as well as detrimental to their enemies, sometimes including opposing players in PvP situations.

Having the right potion for the right job can make a huge difference whether players are attempting to survive the game's harshest regions or battling opponents in pitched battle.

