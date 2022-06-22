Minecraft Legends will likely not be free on release

A few days ago, Mojang announced Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game arriving in 2023. The title follows the invasion of the Overworld by an army of piglins, and players must unite the disparate mobs and groups in the Overworld and rise up against the invaders.

Despite not releasing until 2023, many Minecraft fans are curious whether Minecraft Legends will be a free-to-play title. Although Mojang has yet to release concrete details, the answer appears to be no, as players who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass or Microsoft's PC Game Pass will receive it at no charge. This appears to imply that the game will have a set price for players who don't subscribe to Microsoft's game passes.

Minecraft Legends: What to expect from the new action strategy title

Promotional art for Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

In a first for the franchise, Legends will be venturing into the space of strategy gameplay. However, this title is allegedly not a cut-and-dry strategy game in the vein of Starcraft or Civilization.

Mojang has stated that Legends will also incorporate action elements from a third-person perspective. Players will charge headlong into battle but will be able to command their allies and comrades as they fight to maximize the chances for victory.

Mojang promises a new yet familiar Overworld to explore and liberate from the forces of the Nether. Players will battle scores of piglins and remove the corruption of the Nether from distinct locations.

Furthermore, players will be tasked with defending settlements from invasions and remaining dead center in the fray, commanding fighters as they go. At the moment, Mojang hasn't divulged much about the title, but additional information will be forthcoming.

According to established members of the community, Legends will also provide a competitive multiplayer aspect, another first for the franchise. Players have certainly played competitive PvP before, but not quite in a strategy-based context. This should bring an entirely new dimension to the traditional game's gameplay that players haven't quite seen before.

This isn't the first time Mojang has applied the franchise's aesthetic to a new genre context. 2020's Minecraft Dungeons has continued to see a thriving player base and plenty of free content updates. The dungeon-delving RPG title remains a popular alternative to games like Diablo, Torchlight, and Path of Exile. Legends will likely break new ground again with its blend of action and strategy gameplay in a way that only Mojang can deliver.

It may not be released until 2023, but there is no doubt that Legends is already garnering plenty of hype behind it. Popular faces in the franchise's content creation scene are already doing their part to discover details about the upcoming title and get gamers worldwide excited for its release.

It may not fit every player's tastes, but there's little doubt that this new entry in the long-running franchise should prove to be an incredibly unique experience for players, even those who have never tried out a strategy game before.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far