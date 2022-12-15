How to get and use Heart of the Sea in Minecraft 1.19

Buried treasures are naturally generated structures in Minecraft that can be found predominantly on beaches and sometimes on the ocean floor. They are filled with buried chest loot containing a wide range of distinct and rare items, including Heart of the Sea.

Since Heart of the Sea does not have a wide variety of features in the sandbox, it is often overlooked by players. However, it can be a beneficial resource since gamers can use it to craft a conduit, which could prove helpful.

More details on how individuals can acquire Heart of the Sea and utilize it are provided in the section below.

Details on how to get Heart of the Sea in Minecraft 1.19

The only method by which the Heart of the Sea can be obtained in Minecraft 1.19, i.e., is through buried treasures. Most veteran players will be aware of the same since it has been around since the 1.13 update, otherwise known as the Aquatic update.

Users must first locate an underwater ruin or shipwreck in which they can find a buried treasure map. It should be noted that not all ruins and shipwrecks have a chest with a buried treasure map.

Once the map is acquired, they will find an X mark on the same. By traveling to that particular place and digging there, they will eventually be able to get their hands on the buried treasure.

Apart from this, gamers can also feed raw cod or salmon to dolphins, which will then guide them to the closest ocean ruins, shipwreck, or the buried treasure itself. Trying this will reduce the time spent searching for shipwrecks and ocean ruins.

How to use Heart of the Sea in Minecraft 1.19

Heart of the Sea can only be used for one purpose, i.e., to craft a conduit in Minecraft. The steps for doing so are as follows:

Step 1: First, you must proceed to a crafting table and right-click on the same.

Step 2: Once the crafting menu shows up, insert the required items needed to craft the conduit. Essentially, 8x Nautilus Shells and 1x Heart of the Sea are required.

Step 3: Finally, you may drag the conduit into your inventory. You will then be able to utilize it.

Click on this link to find out more details about using a conduit in Minecraft.

Items found in the buried treasure

Heart of the Sea isn’t the only thing players will find in the buried treasure. There are loads of other exciting items that they will be able to receive.

The following items can be found in the Java Edition through buried treasure:

Heart of the sea

Iron ingot

Gold ingot

Cooked cod

Cooked salmon

Potion of water breathing

TNT

Emerald

Prismarine Crystals

Diamond

Leather tunic

Iron sword

Meanwhile, users on the Bedrock edition can receive these through the buried treasure:

Heart of the sea

Iron ingot

Chainmail helmet

Chainmail chestplate

Chainmail leggings

Chainmail boots

Potion of water breathing

Diamond

Gold ingot

Lead

TNT

Name Tag

Potion of Regeneration

Prismarine Crystals

Book and Quill

Music disc (mellohi)

Music disc (wait)

Bottle o’ Enchanting

Cake

As a result, the time spent finding the buried treasure in Minecraft is worth the time and effort.

