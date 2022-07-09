How to activate a conduit in Minecraft 1.19 update

Each block in Minecraft has some purpose, regardless of if it's a purely cosmetic block or a workbench-type block like a crafting table, furnace, smoker, fletching table, or smithing table. Aside from workbench blocks, players can also encounter other unique blocks like beacons and a block quite similar to the beacon called the conduit.

Conduits are blocks that offer a ton of different buffs or bonuses to any player in their vicinity, which is, in turn, done with the use of the Conduit Power status effect. Another great feature this block comes with is its ability to attack hostile mobs within its target range.

The buffs or bonuses that come with the Conduit Power status effect are from the Water Breathing, Night Vision, and Haste effects. Out of these, buffs from the Night Vision and Haste effects can only be obtained when the player is in the conduit’s range underwater. This article will guide players regarding how they can activate a conduit in the latest Minecraft update.

A guide to activating these special blocks in Minecraft 1.19

Conduits are special blocks that players can install anywhere but are mostly placed underwater. The reason for this is that the conduit block has a unique connection to water. Due to this connection, the Conduit Power status effect only applies to players who are either in or underwater or in contact with rain.

In order for a player to activate a conduit, they must first make sure that the conduit is surrounded by a 3x3x3 volume of water. This water could be comprise source blocks, waterlogged blocks, or flowing water. This, along with the activation frame, is essential for the block to display its full potential.

Speaking of the activation frame, players need to build a frame consisting of three 5X5 squares, with the conduit block placed in the center. On top of this, the frame has to be built using specific blocks, namely prismarine, dark prismarine, prismarine bricks, and sea lantern blocks.

Another thing players must keep in mind while building conduit frames is that they cannot use prismarine slabs, stairs, or walls to build it. The usage of these variants or any other type of block will result in the activation process won't work.

Players must use at least 16 blocks to make the frame, which will give the conduit an effective range of 32 blocks to affect any entity in its radius. This range can be increased to 48 after placing 21 blocks, 64 after placing 28 blocks, 80 after placing 35 blocks, and 96 after placing 42 blocks.

If any player were to remove a block within the conduit’s activation frame after it is activated, it would not stop functioning and would continue to work normally.

When a conduit is activated using an activation frame, players will witness the texture of the conduit block change to the texture of the Heart of the Sea item, which is a part of the conduit block's crafting recipe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far