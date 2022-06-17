Full list of new blocks added in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 (The Wild Update) was released on June 7, 2022, and brought many new blocks, biomes, items, and mobs to Minecraft. New blocks are always an exciting addition to the game, as it gives players who specialize in building something brand new to work with.

Several of the blocks added in 1.19 can be discovered through the newly added mobs and biomes. Others are additions to pre-existing features in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.19 introduced a variety of features, with new blocks being highlights

Minecraft 1.19 released 17 new blocks into the game (including non-solid blocks), most of which can be discovered by traversing the new biomes, such as the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp.

The following is a full list of all the blocks added in Minecraft 1.19:

Froglights

Frogspawn

Mangrove Leaves

Mangrove Log

Mangrove Planks

Mangrove Propagule

Mangrove Roots

Mangrove Wood

Mud

Mud Bricks

Muddy Mangrove Roots

Packed Mud

Reinforced Deepslate

Sculk

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Shrieker

Sculk Vein

Froglights are dropped by small magma cubes when frogs eat them. There are three different variants of froglights (pearlescent, verdant, and ochre), the color of which is determined by the type of frog that ate the magma cube.

A pearlescent froglight is dropped if a warm (white) frog eats the magma cube.

A verdant froglight is dropped if a cold (green) frog eats the magma cube.

An ochre froglight is dropped if a temperate (orange) frog eats the magma cube.

Froglights emit a light level of fifteen, making it useful in lighting up areas where players don't want hostile mobs to spawn.

Frogspawn

Frogspawns are non-solid blocks placed on the water's surface only after two frogs have bred and laid tadpole eggs. They can't be picked up, even when utilizing tools with enchantments, or obtained as items in survival (unlike turtle eggs, which are spawned similarly but can be picked up and moved to a different location).

Mangrove Leaves, Logs, Planks, Propagules, Roots, and Wood

The Mangrove Swamp biome brought several new blocks alongside its implementation in 1.19, including new stylized wood and left blocks in MC.

Mangrove Leaves generate on top of Mangrove Trees. They can be picked up using shears and can grow Mangrove Propagules if right-clicked with bonemeal.

Mangrove Logs & Mangrove Wood are also generate as part of Mangrove Trees. These blocks can be mined and converted into stripped wood or Mangrove Planks. The new planks can then be used to craft respective slabs, stairs, fences, fence gates, pressure plates, signs, buttons, doors, boats, and trapdoors.

Mangrove Propagules are a new type of sapling that can be planted to grow into a Mangrove Tree. These new saplings function similarly to the other types of saplings currently in-game. They can be placed on land or underwater, be pollinated by bees, and placed in flower pots.

Mangrove Roots are another decorative block, similar to Mangrove Leaves. These blocks can be waterlogged, meaning they can be glitched to fill the rest of their block volume by a water block. They can also be used to craft Muddy Mangrove Roots.

Mud, Mud Bricks, Packed Mud, and Muddy Mangrove Roots

Mud can be found naturally in the Mangrove Swamp. This block can also be crafted using a water bottle on dirt, coarse dirt, or rooted dirt. When walking on these blocks, entities (including the player) will sink into them, similar to soul sand but without the slowed effect.

Mud Bricks can be crafted from four blocks of Packed Mud. These brick blocks can also be used to craft respective slabs, stairs, and walls.

Muddy Mangrove Roots can be crafted through combining one block of Mud and one Mangrove Root. They can also be found naturally in the Mangrove Swamp.

Packed Mud can be crafted through combining one block of Mud and one piece of Wheat. These blocks can be used to craft Mud Bricks.

Reinforced Deepslate

Reinforced Deepslate is an incredibly tough block found exclusively in the Ancient Cities within the Deep Dark. It's completely blasts resistant, able to withstand blasts from powerful bosses such as the Ender Dragon and Wither.

It's utterly unobtainable in survival mode, similar to Bedrock. It's unable to be crafted, and while it can be broken, it won't drop anything. Reinforced Deepslate is one of the hardest blocks in the game to mine, as it takes nearly nine times longer to break than it does to break Obsidian with a Diamond Pickaxe (82.5 seconds).

This block cannot be moved with pistons, either.

Sculk

Sculks generate exclusively in the Deep Dark. These mysterious blocks have an animated texture and only drop experience points upon being broken.

Sculk blocks can activate and alert nearby Sculk Sensors & Shriekers when an entity makes noise near the Sculk. These blocks will also grow when a mob dies near a Sculk Catalyst.

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Catalysts generate naturally exclusively in the Deep Dark in Minecraft. These blocks will emit soul particles when an entity dies within eight blocks, growing and spreading other blocks (such as Sculks) around it based on the amount of experience the mob is supposed to drop.

For example, if a mob that drops a small amount of experience dies near a Sculk Catalyst, it will only spread a little bit. That said, if a more powerful mob dies near one of these mysterious blocks, it will spread out much farther.

Sculk Catalysts emit a light level of six and perform a "blooming" animation when activated.

Sculk Shrieker

Sculk Shriekers are the only blocks that can summon a Warden in the Deep Dark. These blocks have two soul-shaped patterns circling in their center and can emit a shriek (as well as ring-like sonic particles) upon activation.

Sculk Shriekers can be activated by redstone, movement near the shrieker itself, or sensing movement in a nearby Sculk Sensor. If one is started too many times, it will give the player a darkness effect and spawn a Warden.

Sculk Vein

Sculk Veins are non-solid blocks that generate on the edge of sculk patches in the Deep Dark in Minecraft. They generate in a similar manner to snow, spawning ontop of blocks to add decoration and atmosphere to the biome.

Unlike snow, these decorative blocks have patches that are see-through and can allow the player to see which block is underneath the Sculk Vein.

Sculk Veins have an animated texture, and will drop nothing if they're not broken with a tool enchanted with "Silk Touch" in Minecraft.

