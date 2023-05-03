7 best performance mods for Minecraft in 2023

Minecraft is well-developed to perform on many different devices, but players sometimes need a little help to get a positive in-game performance impact. FPS issues can occur on occasion based on hardware and software limitations, but players tend to want to get the most out of their machines regardless. Fortunately, the modding community has come up with plenty of ways to optimize the game.

Granted, these Minecraft mods won't solve every known performance issue that players are having, but they can be quite helpful. Many of these modifications alter the game to reduce overall CPU and GPU usage while reducing hanging, stutters, lag, and other signs of poor performance.

If Minecraft fans are unsure where to start with performance mods, there are a few noteworthy examples to be aware of from the beginning.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Entity Culling and other Minecraft performance mods that should give the game client a boost

1) Clumps

It may not seem like it, but the experience orbs that are dropped from certain activities in Minecraft can cause quite a performance impact. Specifically, when a large number of smaller orbs scatter across an area, lag or framerate issues (or both) can occur.

Clumps is a simple mod that takes the many small experience orbs and "clumps" them together into larger ones. It's a small change, but it should help players with their framerates and latency, particularly when they're collecting experience from things like farms.

2) Spark

Helpful both for single-player gameplay and operating a server, Spark is a profiler mod that keeps track of the most important aspects of your game and server clients. It monitors CPU and memory usage while also keeping track of a server's internet connection health between itself and its connected clients.

Although this doesn't directly improve Minecraft's performance, it points out problem areas that allow players and administrators to troubleshoot why their game may not be running as smoothly as it should.

3) FerriteCore

Developed for Minecraft 1.16 and above, FerriteCore is a mod that most players will never see operating. However, it is incredibly helpful for performance.

FerriteCore focuses heavily on reducing overall memory usage. Through means like blockstate property storage, model predicate caching, and other deep technical operations, it can reduce the overall RAM usage in the game by multiple gigabytes.

A player's hardware will still ultimately determine how well the game plays, but FerriteCore can be a huge leg up to free up memory and allow for smoother overall gameplay.

4) Entity Culling

Entity culling may be a term that some Minecraft players are familiar with, especially if they've ever tried to jam a ton of entities like mobs into a single area.

Regardless, the Entity Culling mod operates along the same principles while providing a performance boost to most players' devices. Using async path tracing, the mod skips the rendering of blocks and entities that aren't visible to the player.

Basically, what this means is that if players aren't directly looking at something, it won't be rendered in-game. This saves resources on a player's CPU and GPU, allowing them to focus on what is directly front and center.

5) Sodium

Sodium is a free and open-source mod for Minecraft that overhauls the way that the game renders visuals. The appearance of the graphics won't change due to Sodium, but most players will notice a very substantial performance increase when this mod is installed.

Through the use of modern OpenGL rendering, as well as a ton of small memory and visual optimizations, Sodium can succeed in doubling, tripling, or even quadrupling a player's performance. It also fixes graphical glitches and bugs that have yet to be addressed by Mojang. Put plainly, if players can install this mod, they're doing themselves a disservice not to.

6) ReAuth

Every so often, completely unrelated to what a Minecraft player is doing, Mojang and Microsoft's servers fail to authorize their account credentials. This can sometimes occur due to poor internet connection but also due to authentication issues on the developers' end.

When an authorization failure occurs, players often have to close their game client, re-open it, and potentially even log back in to validate their credentials.

ReAuth is a simple mod that allows Minecraft players to authenticate their accounts in the event of a disconnection or server-side issue without closing Minecraft. Players can save their account information, log out and back in at will, and check in with the authentication server directly from the game client.

7) Lithium

Created by the same developer that created Sodium, Lithium enhances network performance for players regardless of whether they're hosting a server or playing on one. According to the developers, the average boost given to server reaction time can be a 45% improvement to tick response times on average. This cuts down on server lag and prevents actions from being delayed due to network issues.

Even better, Lithium can be installed on a server and doesn't require players to do the same. One can simply plug in and reap the benefits of improved gameplay response when playing Minecraft online.

