How to get and use Sodium for Minecraft 1.19.3

Minecraft is one of the oldest and most loved sandbox games. It has been out for over a decade and has received numerous updates. With no mods installed, Minecraft is a blocky game with low-quality textures and pixelated graphics.

Typically, the title runs fine on most systems and is playable on 12-18 chunks render distance settings. However, like most games, Minecraft's performance keeps slightly degrading with each major update. This is an issue for those who have low-end computers or laptops.

Luckily, the game has a lot of performance-enhancing mods that can be installed in Java Edition. This article guides players on installing one of the best performance-enhancing mods for version 1.19.3.

Sodium mod for Minecraft 1.19.3

There are countless mods available for Minecraft, but not all are available for the latest version. Sodium is a unique performance-boosting mod that has already been released for version 1.19.3.

This mod uses a unique OpenGL rendering pipeline that reduces the excess usage of the system's CPU when rendering the game's world.

The best aspect is that the player doesn't have to worry about tweaking the mod settings. The mod automatically optimizes the game based on the user's system configurations.

How to install sodium

Sodium has its own renderer (Image via Mojang)

Sodium is compatible with fabric and not with forge. Therefore, players must install fabric mod loader on their systems. Here's how it can be done in version 1.19.3:

Head to the official fabric website and navigate to the download section. Click on the "Download universal jar" option. The download will start shortly. Once downloaded, open the downloaded jar file using Java JDK. The fabric installer UI will open up. In the client tab, select the latest version and click on the install button.

A new fabric installation will be available on the user's system. They can open this installation directly from their launcher.

Now, following the steps mentioned below, players can install sodium:

Download sodium from the CurseForge website. Make sure to download it for version 1.19.3. Move the downloaded file to the "mods" folder in the game's application data folder. To find this directory, press Windows+R and type "%appdata%." The directory that opens up will have a ".minecraft" folder, inside which the "mods" folder will be present.

If the user follows these steps correctly, sodium will be successfully installed on their systems.

How to use sodium

Using the sodium mod is very simple. Players need to open the official launcher and launch the fabric installation of the game. This will be available along with other installed versions of Minecraft. Ensure that the "Modded" option under the versions section is enabled.

Opening the fabric installer will launch a modded version that will perform significantly better than the original unmodded game.

How to check if sodium has been installed or not

Video settings in sodium (Image via Mojang)

Unlike forge, fabric installations of Minecraft don't have a mods section in the game. For this reason, there is no list of mods for players to check if a mod is working.

Sodium has its own custom UI for video settings options. Therefore, to ensure sodium is installed properly, players can check whether the UI has changed.

