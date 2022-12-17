Best settings for performance in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is one of the most popular games on the planet. While this does wonders for sales and customer satisfaction, it also accords the developers a ton of responsibility. A huge part of this revolves around keeping the title accessible to every type of player.

Over the years, the Minecraft community has grown, subsequently pulling players from every age group. Many own a decent gaming system, which allows them to run the game using the highest settings possible.

However, others might have low-end gaming systems, which is where an equal amount of accessibility comes into play. As such, Mojang's sandbox title must be optimized to run on most modern-day systems. Fortunately, this can be achieved via Minecraft’s in-game settings.

Minecraft: How to optimize performance in The Wild Update

There are multiple settings that give a boost to in-game performance. They’re all easy to understand and access, with most of them only requiring a small amount of tweaking or just the click of a button.

1) Tweaking render distance

Render distance is one of the biggest factors that determines the performance of a player's copy of Minecraft. This setting can be found inside the Video Settings section of the game.

Increasing render distance will make additional pieces of land and water visible. However, this loading process comes at the cost of a significant chunk of performance simply because there is more information to render.

Decreasing render distance, on the other hand, improves performance as there is less to render and compute, which relieves the load on a player's system and allows higher framerates and smooth gameplay.

2) Tweaking the graphics setting

Graphics settings is another area that has a moderate impact on performance. The Fancy graphics setting is the highest possible vanilla option available to players.

However, if they're experiencing frame drops and performance issues, they can always drop the graphics setting to Fast. The difference isn't that noticeable, while the performance is better.

3) Tweaking Smooth Lighting and Clouds

Smooth Lighting is a feature that allows light in Minecraft to spread evenly across surfaces instead of dispersing block by block. While this might seem like a small change, it takes a decent hit at performance, and turning it off might be the way to go for a smoother gameplay experience.

In addition to this, clouds tend to give the player's system an unnecessary additional workload and can be turned off for better performance.

4) Tweaking the FOV setting

The field of view or FOV setting is another option that can increase or decrease performance in Minecraft. It governs the boundaries of the player’s vision in the in-game world.

Since the world keeps loading around the player while they’re moving, setting the FOV to a high value can bring about lag spikes. Remember, a higher FOV value means that there’s more stuff for your system to render during any specific point on screen. A maximum value of 90 should be fine.

5) Tweaking the Particles setting

Particles are one of the many ways that extra animations can sneak into your game. They can reduce performance in certain areas, such as near Nether portals, inside Lush caves, etc. In order to turn this setting off, go into Minecraft’s video settings and turn Particles off.

6) Tweaking vertical sync

V-sync is an important setting that decides whether the game’s FPS count should be bound to your display/monitor’s refresh rate. For example, if the player has a 144hz monitor and V-sync is turned on, the game will try to cap its framerate at 144 FPS.

However, when playing on low-end machines, you want to get as many frames as you can. This can be achieved by setting V-sync to Off and setting Frame Limit to Unlimited.

7) Tweaking Biome Blend

Biome Blend is a feature that deals with the borders of each biome on the Minecraft surface. As most players know, every area has its own colors and blocks of different textures.

However, what happens when two biomes meet? If the player’s Biome Blend setting is turned down, they get more performance. However, the difference between each biome texture at the border can be seen clearly, especially at the lowest point.

On the other hand, switching it to the highest setting will eat up resources and lower performance. However, it will perfectly blend the two biome textures, displaying a smooth transition, similar to how dynamic lighting works in Minecraft.

8) Switching between Fullscreen and Windowed modes

Both Fullscreen and Windowed modes are useful to players for a variety of reasons. The first is meant to give players an uninterrupted experience where notifications from other applications won’t disturb them in the middle of their gaming session.

Windowed mode, however, makes it easy to navigate to other windows in between sessions. Since Fullscreen dedicates most major resources to the game it is considered to be better for gaming. So, if players seek more performance, they should definitely run their game at this display setting.

10) Avoiding areas with many players or structures in multiplayer

In a similar manner to the FOV and Render Distance settings, the idea of avoiding highly populated areas is a boost for Minecraft’s performance. The reason for this is simple: more entities on the screen means more bits and pieces of the system to render, which uses more resources and ultimately results in more performance loss.

So, when playing in online servers or large LAN servers on a low-end system, avoiding areas populated with gigantic castles, mansions, cities, or a lot of other players can lead to a better gaming experience.

Mojang Studios continues to update the game multiple times throughout the year, and it takes a short while for players to get used to a new update. However, this process can be a lot easier if they use the right settings, thus squeezing out every bit of performance they can from their system.

