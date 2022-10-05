How to fix Minecraft 'Authentication Servers Are Down' error in 2022

Minecraft can be played online with millions of players. Gamers can join a multiplayer server and create a multiplayer world (Bedrock Edition) or a personal Realms server. However, there is a particular error that has recently annoyed a lot of users.

This error is called 'Authentication Server Down' and mainly comes up when players try to connect to any multiplayer world or server. This can be extremely annoying to come across since it will not allow users to play with their friends or other players. There are several areas where this problem can arise, and this article will delve into several fixes.

Some ways to fix Minecraft's 'Authentication Servers Are Down' error (2022)

Check or reset the internet connection

This is one of the simplest things people can do to fix the error. There can always be a possibility that the internet connection players are using is not stable or is having some issues. Disconnecting the device and reconnecting it, or even turning the WiFI device on and off, might resolve the error.

Whenever the connection re-establishes, or the router restarts, it does a small reset and refreshes itself. Although this is quite a basic solution, hence, if it does not solve the problem, users should look at the other options provided below.

Re-login into the account from which the game is bought

Whenever players try to enter a Minecraft multiplayer world or server, the official Mojang servers essentially check whether the account from which the game is played is safe and authentic or not. Hence, another way to solve the 'authentication servers are down' error is by signing out and signing in again through the account that has the game.

Depending on the device users are on, they can head to their respective store apps or launchers, re-login to their account, and restart the game. This might help Mojang servers to recheck everything and allow the user to enter the multiplayer world.

Resetting the launcher or reinstalling Minecraft

If none of the above methods work, users can simply delete the Minecraft launcher and the game from their device and reinstall it again. Make sure to create a copy of all the offline worlds before doing so since they will be wiped as well.

When users reinstall the entire launcher and game from scratch, all the connections, settings, etc. will be reset to default, which should potentially work and solve the error.

Other fixes for the 'Authentication Servers Are Down' error include:

Contact Minecraft Support.

Update the game if needed.

Flush your DNS and Reset TC/IP (Bear in mind, doing this will require players to run commands as Admin. Hence, they are recommended to research properly before attempting it.)

Try logging in later.

Keep checking the official Mojang Status Twitter handle

The problem may not always be at the player's end. There can be instances where Mojang servers themselves are down or under maintenance. During this time, no one can do anything since the developers and engineers at Mojang are working to optimize and improve their servers or they're trying to solve some issues.

Mojang Status @MojangStatus There was an issue affecting connectivity to Realms. The issue has now been resolved. If you were unable to connect, please try to connect again. - Martin There was an issue affecting connectivity to Realms. The issue has now been resolved. If you were unable to connect, please try to connect again. - Martin

Keeping millions of servers active at all times can be challenging, even for a big gaming company like Mojang. Hence, the least Minecraft players can do in this situation is wait and keep checking the 'Mojang Status' Twitter handle, where the developers constantly update players about these issues.

