How to update Minecraft Bedrock or Java Edition?

Both Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition constantly get updates from Mojang. The company is constantly working on a popular sandbox game, releasing frequent updates to improve the gameplay experience. Since it is a massive game on nearly every platform, bugs and glitches must immediately be dealt with.

However, updating the game differs from device to device and edition to edition. Hence, you might be slightly confused about how to update if you are new to the game. The Bedrock Edition runs on 1.19.30, whereas the Java Edition runs on 1.19.2.

Update Minecraft Java Edition

Players can easily update Minecraft Java Edition through the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

Updating Java Edition is simple since it runs through a universal launcher for all three compatible operating systems. There are majorly two types of Java Edition game versions: Snapshots and Releases. The snapshots are essentially beta versions, whereas the releases are officially stable. Here are the steps to update Minecraft Java Edition:

Open the official game launcher and select the 'Java Edition' tab from the left column. Open the version list on the left side of the 'Play' button. Select the 'Latest Release' version with the version number below. Press play and let the game launcher automatically download all the necessary files for the update.

If players want to use all their pre-existing mods with the latest version, they need to find the updated version of each mod and reinstall them.

Update Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Updating the Bedrock Edition of the game is slightly tricky since different devices, and operating systems have different methods of updating the game.

Android

You can easily update Minecraft on Android by going to the Play Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the steps to update the game if you are on an Android device:

Open the Play Store app Search for 'Minecraft' and head to the app page. Instead of the 'Play' button, there will be an 'Update' button if the game is not on the latest version. Tap on the button, and the store will download the new update.

iOS/iPadOS

Update the game on Apple devices is also extremely simple (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the steps to update the game on iOS or iPadOS:

Open the App Store Search for the game and head to the app page If the game is not on the latest version, there will be an update button located Tap on the button and download the latest update

Windows

Head to the Microsoft Store app to install the Minecraft Bedrock Edition update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the steps to update the game if you are on a Windows device:

Open the Microsoft Store or Xbox App Search for 'Minecraft' and select the official stable version If the game is not updated, an 'Update' button will be present Press the button and let the store app download the update

PlayStation

Updating the game on PlayStation is also relatively easy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the steps to update the game on a PlayStation:

Head to your library and press the options button on the controller while hovering over the game. Press the 'Check for Updates' button If there is an update available, the console will automatically start downloading it

Xbox

Players can check for an update in the update list on Xbox (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the steps to update the game on Xbox consoles:

Press the 'Home' button while logged into your account Scroll down and select 'My Games and Apps' If a new update is pending, the game will show an 'Update' button.

One of the main things you need to know is that the Bedrock Edition is installed and updated through a store app on your device.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far