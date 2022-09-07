5 best Minecraft 1.19 mods for survival

Millions of players are now enjoying the latest Minecraft 1.19 version. Though the new version has loads of exciting features, players constantly want more out of the sandbox game.

Hence, the highly active Minecraft community makes all kinds of mods that help improve the game in some way. Mods are one of the reasons why this age-old game is still thriving.

After every new update, there is a huge influx of new players jumping into the world of Minecraft for the first time. Since surviving in its vast world can be tricky and overwhelming, the community has made some useful mods that can help players. All these mods can be easily found on the CurseForge website.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Nature's Compass, GraveStone, and 3 other great mods that can help players survive in Minecraft 1.19

1) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items help players craft and use other GUI more easily (Image via CurseForge)

If players are completely new to the game, the different GUIs of each block can be daunting and confusing at first. This is where Just Enough Items comes into play.

The mod slightly changes how all kinds of GUI look inside the game. It essentially helps players see which items can craft what and how they can be used in various scenarios.

Just Enough Items is incredibly helpful in dire situations where players need a particular item that they might not know how to craft.

2) Nature's Compass

Nature's Compass helps players find all kinds of biomes easily (Image via CurseForge)

One of the best ways to enjoy the vast world of Minecraft is by exploring all the biomes that generate in all three realms. Though players will find most of the biomes in the world, some rare ones will be difficult to locate. If players do not want to waste loads of time finding every biome, they can check out Nature's Compass mod.

This mod adds a special compass that allows players to select which biome they want the compass to point at. Once the biome is selected, the compass will point towards its direction for players to follow.

3) AppleSkin

AppleSkin mod shows a more detailed information about food items (Image via bestminecraftmods.net)

Players eat all kinds of food items in order to replenish their health and survive. However, if they are new to the game, they might not know the difference between food items and which one is the best.

AppleSkin is a mod that can help players learn everything about food items and how they replenish hunger bars and health. It shows how much each food item will replenish the hunger bar and its potential health restoration.

4) GraveStone

A gravestone that saves all the dropped items upon death in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

In The Wild Update, Mojang added a new Recovery Compass that can track a player's last death location and help them find all the items. However, players will need to go deep into the Ancient City just to find echo shards that can be used to craft the new compass.

Alternatively, players can simply use the Gravestone mod. This mod helps players find their last death location without crafting or doing anything. When players die, they will get an obituary paper where they will find coordinates of their death location. A custom gravestone block will also store all the dropped items safely.

5) JourneyMap

JourneyMap enables a minimap in the 1.19 version of the game (Image via Mojang)

Since the vanilla version of Minecraft does not have any kind of map other than in-game maps, players can install the JourneyMap mod.

This mod adds all kinds of map-related features to the game, including minimaps and main map GUIs that render all the biomes around the player.

