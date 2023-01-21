5 best Minecraft biome mods in 2023

Biomes are regions in Minecraft that have a particular type of terrain generation, set of blocks, flora, and fauna. The moment players enter the game's world, they spawn in a biome located in the Overworld realm. Even other realms, like the Nether and the End, have different biomes to explore.

Biomes are one of the most integral features of the game since players are encouraged to head out, find new places, collect blocks or items, and interact with mobs.

However, there are only a few types of biomes in vanilla Minecraft. For more variety, players can download mods that specifically add new biomes to the game. There are many mods that help players find new biomes and change the vanilla biomes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great biome mods out there.

The Twilight Forest and 4 other Minecraft mods for biomes in 2023

1) Biomes O' Plenty

Ominous Woods and many other biomes can be added to the game through this mod (Image via CurseForge)

Biomes O' Plenty is arguably the most popular biome mod for Minecraft, with over 91 million downloads on the CurseForge website alone. It adds a variety of new biomes to the game, making it fun to explore once again. This includes not only Overworld biomes but also Nether biomes.

Since Biomes O' Plenty adds new regions to the title, it also introduces different plants, flowers, trees, building blocks, and much more. Essentially, this mod completely changes how the sandbox game looks. Since it is one of the oldest mods for biomes, several modpack developers have also used it.

2) Oh The Biomes You'll Go

Araucaria Savanna and many other biomes can be added to Minecraft through this mod (Image via CurseForge)

Similar to Biomes O' Plenty, Oh The Biomes You'll Go offers a bunch of new biomes that drastically enhance and change the game world. Players who are bored of the same old vanilla biomes in every world can download this famous mod and get lost in new biomes.

Oh The Biomes You'll Go offers over 80 new biomes in all three realms. The mod has received over 24 million downloads on the CurseForge website alone.

3) The Twilight Forest

Twilight Forest mod acts as a complete Minecraft modpack, adding numerous features (Image via CurseForge)

The Twilight Forest is a mod that not only adds plenty of new biomes but also offers a fully-fledged dungeon-type game mode. It adds a variety of new mobs and treasures while changing certain game mechanics.

Players have to create a custom portal with dirt, podzol, mycelium, or grass blocks that must have flowers. The portal must be filled with water in order to be activated. Once they enter the new dimension, they will be able to explore all the new biomes, mobs, and dungeons.

4) BetterEnd

BetterEnd mainly focuses on adding new Minecraft biomes to the End Realm (Image via CurseForge)

For years, millions of players have been asking Mojang to update the End realm and add more biomes and structures to the last dimension of the game.

Fortunately, people can download the mod called BetterEnd and delve deep into a bunch of new End biomes to find different terrain, blocks, and items.

5) Deeper and Darker

Deeper and Darker takes the Deep Dark biome concept to a whole new level in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Though the Deep Dark biome is the newest region added by Mojang in the 1.19 update, players might quickly get bored of it. Additionally, many want to activate the speculated portal in the Ancient City and explore a completely new dimension.

Fortunately, Deeper and Darker allows the community to do just that. It adds a new dimension called the Otherside, as well as a bunch of biomes, blocks, and even mobs, to the game.

