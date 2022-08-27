5 best potions to have before entering the End in Minecraft

Minecraft players will need some of the best potions before entering the End realm to fight the Ender Dragon. Potions are magical liquids that players can drink to gain special power-ups for a few seconds or minutes.

The End realm can be quite tricky for those who have never visited it before. The most haunting feature of the realm is that players are immediately thrown into a fight with the final boss mob of the game as soon as they enter the End. Hence, preparing for the fight becomes paramount. There are some potions that players must have at their disposal to survive.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Minecraft potions to keep before entering the End

5) Potion of Swiftness

The swiftness potion is brewed from sugar in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Soon after players enter the End realm and reach the main End island, the Ender Dragon will detect the player and will start shooting its ranged weapon that bursts to spread Dragon's Breath on the ground. If players are not quick enough to dodge it, they might die from its damage.

This is where new players can really benefit from the swiftness potion. This will allow them to run a lot faster and evade any kind of attack from both Ender Dragon and Enderman.

4) Potion of strength

The strength potion is brewed from blaze powder in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After a certain point in time, the Ender Dragon will perch near the bedrock fountain located in the center of the island. This is when players can deal massive damage to it if they drink a potion of strength and attack the beast with a melee weapon. The strength potion will increase the damage dealt and enable the gamers to slay the dragon quicker.

Though it is not the best way to kill the dragon, this potion of strength can be useful if players want to use melee weapons.

3) Potion of slow falling

The slow-falling potion is brewed using phantom membrane in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players are near the perched Ender Dragon, there is a high chance that they might be launched high in the air by the beast's wings. This particular scenario often startles new gamers as they fall to their deaths after hitting the ground hard. However, this tragedy can be prevented.

Apart from using ender pearls or water buckets, they can also use a potion of slow falling that will allow them to fall without taking any fall damage.

2) Potion of health

The healing potion is brewed using glistening melon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players will lose a lot of health if they are new to the Ender Dragon encounter. There will be instances where they might not get a chance to eat food items and replenish their health fast enough. This is where the potion of healing comes into play.

Simply put, players can instantly gain hearts after drinking the magical liquid. It is always recommended for increasing health from two hearts to four.

1) Potion of regeneration

The regeneration potion is brewed using ghast tears in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There will be a lot of times when players will get severely hurt while fighting the final boss mob in the game. Though there are many great food items that gamers can use to replenish their health, a potion of regeneration will help them even more.

As the name suggests, this potion will allow players to directly regenerate their health rather than increase it through the hunger bar. If they add redstone dust to increase its effects, it will keep regenerating their health while they fight the beast.

