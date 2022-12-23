Minecraft player creates resource pack to turn everything into Deep Dark effect 

Minecraft's deep dark biome is undoubtedly one of the creepier ones in the entire game for many reasons. However, one Redditor took the eeriness to another level via a resource pack they developed.

In the pack shared on the game's official subreddit by the player LukasSoup, the resources changed the overall lighting and many textures and entities into deep dark versions.

The video provided by LukasSoup showed a deep dark spider, luminescent flowers, deep dark sheep and an overall gloomy atmosphere despite being at the surface level in the Overworld.

While some textures remained unchanged, the dark and moody lighting provided by the resource pack captured a dreadful feeling that players typically encounter in Minecraft's deep dark biome.

Commenters on the post had plenty to say about the creepy new resource pack. Let's have a look:

Minecraft's Subreddit Reacts to LukasSoup's Deep Dark Resource Pack

A deep dark variant of a sheep in LukasSoup's Minecraft resource pack (Image via u/LukasSoup/Reddit)

In a collection of over 100 comments, Redditors were quite impressed with LukasSoup's deep dark resource pack.

Some fans asked questions about how it was created, while others made jokes or requested download links. Others ruminated about their ideas for including the resource pack for certain horror maps or game types they had in mind. Whatever the case may be, the Minecraft community on Reddit was surely impressed.

One player in particular, by the name of ForkMinus1, joked that the resource pack is a test for an entire deep dark dimension.

Since the deep dark was included in Minecraft, players have speculated that the large central altar in the ancient city structures is in fact a portal that leads to another dimension. While Mojang has been mum in response to the theory, players have continued to speculate.

Many Minecraft players remarked that the deep dark version of the Overworld reminded them of the Upside Down, a horrific dimension from the Netflix series Stranger Things.

LukasSoup was flattered at the comparison and remarked that he may make additional changes later, particularly when it comes to the sounds that entities like spiders, sheep, and others make as they roam about.

It's certainly no secret that Minecraft is a game that's incredibly open to modification and customization.

Innovative resource packs like LukasSoup's are commonplace, which broadens the appeal of the game in its entirety, making it more entertaining in the process. Sharing resource packs and other content can also inspire creators or even convince players to get into creating custom packs and customizations of their own.

Overall, hopefully, LukasSoup comes up with some new and interesting resource packs to share or broadens the current deep dark pack. Whatever the case may be, this subreddit flourishes at its best when the community is coming together and sharing their own creations, from builds to texture packs, to mods and resource packs too.

All these additions make the game even more appealing to play and may entice new fans.

For the time being, any player who loves horror or the deep dark biome in general should certainly give LukasSoup's resource pack a try. It should be a great help for creating a very eerie but beautiful atmosphere.

