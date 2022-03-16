Minecraft Redditor discovers a new way of mining

Just as its name suggests, Minecraft players generally do a lot of mining and digging in order to procure particular types of blocks required for creating their builds or for crafting other useful objects.

However, a Redditor named u/Schlumpfffff recently posted on the game's subreddit where they showed off a super-fast mining method for breaking many blocks quickly, which naturally drew a lot of attention and opinions from the community. However, this mining method is not suited for all players and has caused quite a debate.

A Minecraft Redditor discovered a new way of mining blocks

There are a few different methods that players have for mining within the game. However, like many things in life with alternatives, there will always be something people have strong opinions about. When u/Schlumpfffff showed off the new mining method, some players stated that they preferred the tried and true method of building a big tower and then mining straight down in comparison to the Redditor's new method.

There was a bit of a divide on if players should all mine this way

For the most part, players were surprised at how fast and easy u/Schlumpfffff made this method look. However, one small problem is that for those playing on the Bedrock Edition, they cannot place the items in their offhand to successfully follow this method. So the general opinion was that while this method was certainly exciting, it was not for everyone, simply due to the limitations of certain players' clients.

Some players simply wanted to visualize their hard-earned materials

Some of the players on r/Minecraft stated that the reason they like to build big towers or lines of their materials is to visualize their horde of materials before they break them. There is something very primal about collecting such a large number of special blocks before placing them and breaking them all at once. Though it may not be the most effective method, it is certainly quite exciting for the player.

Some felt that the method would not be as easy to execute

However, some players have stuck with their known methods of mining for so long that learning something new is not always on the cards for them. Sticking to what works is sometimes the best strategy and a few players similarly voiced their opinions.

Others were absolutely thrilled to be shown a new and exciting method

Some players were very excited to see a brand new method that would allow them to mine blocks faster and easier. They wanted to learn how to do it themselves and did not want to concern themselves with large block towers any longer.

The community is a great way to learn new tips and tricks to improve a players Minecraft skills

Spending time interacting with the community is a great way for players to learn new strategies, builds and methods on how to do things more effectively in Minecraft. As u/Schlumpfffff suggested, this is a great method of mining blocks quickly and easily, and although it may not be everyone's preferred method, it is still an efficient way for players to perform a very common task in Minecraft.

